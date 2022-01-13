Near Miss of the Day 695: Cyclist has third dangerous overtake in a month on same stretch of road

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series is the third we’ve featured from the same cyclist riding on the same stretch of road near Milton Keynes – and as in his previous two submissions, once again it shows an overtaking driver ignoring solid white lines on the road that are intended to prevent dangerous passing manoeuvres.

Rule 129 of the Highway Code tells road users that where the carriageway has “double white lines where the line nearest you is solid,” they “MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road.”

It adds that they “may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.”

Clearly that’s not the case here, with the speedometer on the cyclist’s Cycliq camera showing that he was riding at 25mph.

John, the road.cc reader who sent in the clip, told us: “This one is north of Great Horwood in Buckinghamshire, instead of the south road to Winslow.

“Police gave the driver a warning but did not deem the two overtakes on blind corners and double solid lines as dangerous.”

The first video we featured from John last month showed a motorist breaking no fewer than four road safety laws – overtaking on a solid white line, overtaking approaching the brow of a hill, overtaking approaching a corner, and overtaking on approach to a junction, resulting in them being sent on a driver awareness course.

The second incident also involved a motorist overtaking on a solid white line and what’s more, forcing an oncoming driver to slow down.

“The road is very bumpy and there is a harsh set of potholes near the end of the video,” John said of that incident.

“You have to use the whole lane to get through to the other side safely.

“I’m not sure why one would need to overtake a cyclists at this speed on such a dangerous and blind set of corners,” he added.

