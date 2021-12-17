Near Miss of the Day 680: Dangerous overtake into oncoming traffic

We’re back on the same stretch of road in Buckinghamshire for the second time in a week in our Near Miss of the Day series today, this time featuring a driver performing a dangerous overtake on a pair of cyclists, passing the second of them just as another motorist is coming from the opposite direction.

The solid white lines on what is a winding road change from one side to another, highlighting that the prospect of drivers being tempted to make unsafe overtaking manoeuvres here is something of which the relevant highways authority – but that still doesn’t stop some motorists from taking their chances.

The road.cc reader who shot the footage on Winslow Road, south west of Milton Keynes, told us that he had received no response from Thames Valley Police.

“The road is very bumpy and there is a harsh set of potholes near the end of the video,” he said.

“You have to use the whole lane to get through to the other side safely.

“I’m not sure why one would need to overtake a cyclists at this speed on such a dangerous and blind set of corners,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling