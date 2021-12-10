Near Miss of the Day 675: Four rules broken at once

Are you struggling with balancing everything on your pre-Christmas to-do list? Well perhaps you should take notes from the latest driver featured in our Near Miss of the Day series, who has truly mastered the art of multi-tasking. In a single manoeuvre they were able to break FOUR separate road safety rules, an incredible feat which earned them a spot on a driver awareness course organised by Thames Valley police.

This clip was sent in by a road.cc reader who told us that the driver was sent on the course due to “Overtaking on a solid white line; overtaking approaching the brow of a hill; overtaking approaching a corner”; and finally “overtaking on approach to the junction.” Quite the list, eh?

Rule 129 of the Highway Code tells road users that, where the carriageway has "double white lines where the line nearest you is solid," they "MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road." It adds that they "may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less."

As we can see, the cyclist in the video was storming along at almost three times that speed, making the overtake – and immediate left turn – even more dangerous. Hopefully the driver awareness course will take hold.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling