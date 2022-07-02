Near Miss of the Day 793: No action for driver overtaking into oncoming traffic (+ interesting Operation SNAP feedback)

Operation SNAP has been the police service which received submissions of a few of our more high-profile recent Near Miss of the Day videos, including NMotD 783 and 784 which both saw drivers reject awareness courses, only to end up being fined £2,460 and £1,152 at court respectively.

Today's however, is a 'no further action' case, with some interesting feedback to the cyclist involved.

The road.cc reader wasn't as concerned with the passing distance in the video above, but more "the complete abandonment of any caution by the driver".

"The oncoming car had to slow right down to avoid a collision, and had they been closer or going faster, the the overtaking car would be quite likely to hit me whilst taking avoiding action.

"Even worse a crash between them would've seen me getting collected by the wreckage. Many driver go around this bend way over the 30mph speed limit."

Having submitted the footage to Operation SNAP, here's the reply:

Thank you for your submission. For us to be able to make a decision correctly we need to be able to view the footage which identifies a clear and obvious offence. On the front piece of footage we are unable to gauge how close the vehicle is to you as you have turned your head towards it at the point of the alleged offence occurring. Please be advised that this makes it incredibly difficult for us to make an informed decision as it changes the angle of the footage, which in turn, makes it difficult for us to correctly judge the passing distance. From viewing the rear footage it is clear that the driver of the subject vehicle is almost completely on the opposite of the carriageway when passing you. No further action.

