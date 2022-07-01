Near Miss of the Day 792: National Express bus driver in ultra-close pass on cyclist (includes swearing)

This isn’t the first time a National Express driver has been featured in our Near Miss of the Day series – there are a couple of previous examples here – and according to James, the road.cc reader who sent this clip in, such incidents involving the company’s buses are “unfortunately, an all too frequent event” in Coventry, where he lives.

“I’ve had another two similar incidents recently and have made subject access requests to National Express for the video from the buses,” he told us.

Referring to those specific occurrences, he said: “In a few months’ time when the videos of these latest incidents have been published – currently they're private because they've been reported to West Midlands Police – I'll send them along for possible inclusion in Near Miss of the Day.”

That ‘NMotD National Express’ tag that we use looks like it’s going to be busy …

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling