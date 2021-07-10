Near Miss of the Day 610: Very close pass in Bristol city centre

A very close pass on Bristol city centre features in our Near Miss of the Day series – although the cyclist hasn't reported it to police in case he himself gets fined, with the footage also showing him mounting the pavement following the incident.

Matt, the road.cc reader who sent in the clip, told us: "I've started my own channel as I'm getting so many of these!

"I was cycling through Bristol city centre at about 20mph in a 20 zone when this driver overtook me at ridiculously, terrifyingly close proximity, literally within inches.

"Reviewing the footage, it looks like he pulled over to avoid the oncoming caravan - but it was still a stupid place to overtake; he could have waited a matter of seconds until I got into the safety of the bus lane further on."

He added: "I haven't reported this to the police as, after the incident and within the two-minutes-either-side video requirement, I think I may have (completely safely) mounted the pavement and didn't want to get fined, as in this case.

