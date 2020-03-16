Win Shimano cycling kit and RC5 shoes worth over £500!

I know it doesn’t seem like it... but fingers crossed, spring will be here soon and we’ll all be rushing to get out on our bikes! Which nicely ties in with our next competition from our friends at Freewheel.

To celebrate the launch of the new Evolve jersey from Shimano, Freewheel is giving away complete a Shimano cycling outfit worth over £500 to one lucky male or female winner... so there are no excuses not to be ready for that group ride! As there are no women’s Evolve jersey or bib shorts in Shimano's range, they're offering a mixture of Mizuki and Sumire women’s kit; so whoever wins, you can look fine in the sunshine.

Here’s a list of what you can win with a few highlights.

Men's

Shimano Evolve Jersey: SRP £149.99

Shimano Evolve Bib Shorts: SRP £159.99

Shimano Evolve Gloves: SRP £39.99

Shimano Unisex Original Tall Socks: SRP £13.99

Shimano RC5 SPD-SL Shoes: SRP £139.99

Worth £504!

The Shimano Evolve jersey has indeed evolved to include a new anatomic pattern for natural riding posture. With a super soft material and performance fit, it feels as great as it performs. A unique double-layer structure and laser-cut venting ensure your attire is prepped for those long, warm rides in the sunshine.

The Shimano Evolve bibshorts are engineered so you can ride further and faster with the new Evolve chamois for long distance comfort, vibration damping and moisture management. The bibs are made from highly moisture-wicking mesh fabric with a dimpled surface on the back of the bib section. Pockets make it easier to store nutrition and litter, and there are also some reflective elements for extra visibility.

Shimano’s RC5 SPD SL lightweight, high-performance road shoes have unparalleled power transfer, with their surround-wrapping upper structure reducing overlap, providing a glove-like fit and eliminating hot spots. Their super-low stack height helps stabilise your foot, while maximising power transfer and efficiency. The integrated sole and upper construction provides plenty of stability, rigidity and lightweight performance.

Women's

Shimano Mizuki Jersey x 2, SRP £139.98

Shimano Sumire Bib Shorts, SRP £89.99

Shimano Sumire Windbreak Jacket, SRP £89.99

Shimano Sumire Gloves, SRP £29.99

Shimano Unisex Original Tall Socks, SRP £13.99

Shimano RC5W SPD-SL Shoes, SRP £139.99

Worth £504!

The Shimano Mizuki jersey is simple, stylish and comfortable, made from extra quick-drying fabric with UPF 40+ protection and moisture management. It's printed via a high-quality sublimation process and comes in a variety of stylish designs, has three back pockets and a hem band on the back to keep the jersey in place.

Don’t forget, you can choose two styles here with three colours to choose from!

Shimano’s Sumire bibshorts feature their Performance 5 Chamois for breathable riding comfort, and have a women-specific anatomic fit. With a wide comfort waistband and a clever customisable inseam length with (5 cm/2") roll-up leg hem, they should be perfect for long days in the saddle.

Shimano’s Sumire Windbreak Jacket is designed by female riders, for female riders, and provides comfort and quality that only the best materials can offer, according to Shimano. Stretchy ribbed side and inner arm panels providing ventilation and increased mobility, while the fabric is windproof, water-resistant and DWR treated. It packs down to the size of a drink's can so can be easily fitted into your jersey pocket when the weather brightens up.

For those of you that are unaware of who Freewheel are, they’re an online store with a difference. Way back in the 80’s they produced the best bike shop catalogue in the land (showing your age there, Ed!) stacked full of shiny products for young bike-mad lads and lasses to lust after; think Shimano 600, Ridgeback mountain bikes and Rossini frames. Fast forward a few decades and they've relaunched their catalogue online as freewheel.co.uk, offering exciting shiny products once again but with unique difference compared to other online retailers. Here's why according to Freewheel themselves:

"Freewheel really is your local bike shop online. Not only do they stock a huge range of cycling products from clothing, components, accessories to bikes; they support local bike shops by offering them a commission on every sale whether you make a purchase for home delivery or click and collect in-store. Every purchase gives back to a local Freewheel store! That’s got to be a good idea hasn’t it - looking after your local store?"

You can find your nearest Freewheel store here.

All you have to do to win one of these fabulous cycling outfits is enter the competition at the bottom of the page before the deadline, and you're in for a chance to win. Very best of luck folks, fingers crossed!