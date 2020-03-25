The Sufferfest releases lockdown training plans

The Sufferfest training platform – which is part of Wahoo Fitness – has released new training plans designed especially for those who are staying inside due to coronavirus, and new users are offered a free month-long subscription.



The four week plans were designed by the Wahoo Sports Science Team to help athletes improve fitness and maintain motivation. They are completely indoor-based, and have an emphasis on yoga, strength, and mental training.

Each plan has a different focus – cycling, multi-sport, cross-training – and includes sessions from The Sufferfest yoga and strength training video library. Each one also includes sessions from The Sufferfest Mental Toughness Program, designed to help you develop positive thinking and goal-setting skills.

"In contrast to ad-hoc challenges or virtual events, the new plans are structured, progressive, and designed to provide enough training load to allow athletes to stay fit without too much intensity," says The Sufferfest.

"Each plan offers a different area of focus, and is designed to take the place of outdoor and group activities. Cyclists can vary the number of rides as well as their strength training level, and multi-sport athletes are given out-of-the-pool strength training plans as well as treadmill alternatives."

The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN.

For more info head over to https://thesufferfest.com/