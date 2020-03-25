Back to Tech news
Fitness

The Sufferfest releases lockdown training plans

Four week plans involve indoor-only training; new users get a free month-long subscription
by Mat Brett
Wed, Mar 25, 2020 14:53
The Sufferfest training platform – which is part of Wahoo Fitness – has released new training plans designed especially for those who are staying inside due to coronavirus, and new users are offered a free month-long subscription.
 
The four week plans were designed by the Wahoo Sports Science Team to help athletes improve fitness and maintain motivation. They are completely indoor-based, and have an emphasis on yoga, strength, and mental training. 

Each plan has a different focus – cycling, multi-sport, cross-training – and includes sessions from The Sufferfest yoga and strength training video library. Each one also includes sessions from The Sufferfest Mental Toughness Program, designed to help you develop positive thinking and goal-setting skills.

"In contrast to ad-hoc challenges or virtual events, the new plans are structured, progressive, and designed to provide enough training load to allow athletes to stay fit without too much intensity," says The Sufferfest.

"Each plan offers a different area of focus, and is designed to take the place of outdoor and group activities. Cyclists can vary the number of rides as well as their strength training level, and multi-sport athletes are given out-of-the-pool strength training plans as well as treadmill alternatives."

The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN. 

For more info head over to https://thesufferfest.com/

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

