Froome reveals gruesome injuries from last year's horror crash; Hambini deletes Twitter; Cyclocross in Belgium explained; Geraint Thomas is back for his final Zwift Shift + more

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with Alex Bowden chipping in with the rhythm section intermittently.....
Fri, Apr 17, 2020 09:08
10:34
Sweary engineer Hambini deletes Twitter
hambini twitter.PNG

 

YouTuber Hambini - who featured on yesterday's live blog after using a metaphor about ISO tolerances to urge his viewers to make comments about a Cycling Weekly presenter's genitals on one of his videos - has deleted his Twitter account. On his YouTube community board he claims he has received "a load of death threats and racist abuse"; although when asked to provide screenshots in the comments, he said: "It's not like the authorities do anything." 

YouTube have also banned the offending video. 

07:53
Chris Froome reveals extent of his injuries from horror crash last June

*Refrain from scrolling down if you don't want to see the nastiness*

As you will all know, Froome sustained multiple fractures while doing a recce of the Critérium du Dauphiné TT course last year, crashing into a wall at speeds reported to be as high as 70km/h... and now he claims his remarkable recovery is almost complete, while also revealing some of the gruesome injuries he suffered. Some may also recall some rather bizarre conspiracy theories that cropped up during the time that suggested Froome could have feigned the injuries to skip doping tests. They'll most likely find another angle, but for the rest of the developed world these images will now well and truly put those doubts to bed... 

There's also a small plug for Ineos' hand sanitiser operation during the pandemic at the end of Froome's post, with the firm aiming to deliver 1 million free bottles of hand sanitiser a month to NHS hospitals - more info here

08:57
Bloody cyclists, stopping at imaginary red lights...
08:36
G starts his final 12 hour Zwift Shift

The 2018 Tour de France champ began his final 'shift' about an hour ago, and has received plenty of encouragement from the public... 

The GoFundMe has raised £221,500 and counting for the NHS so far, donate here

07:46
'Veldrijden' (or cyclocross to you and me) explained

Belgium's finest(?) sporting export is performed on the wrong bikes that are way too expensive, and nobody's watching because the crowd are all too drunk. Sign me up... 

08:08

Jack Sexty

