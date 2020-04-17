Froome reveals gruesome injuries from last year's horror crash; Hambini deletes Twitter; Cyclocross in Belgium explained; Geraint Thomas is back for his final Zwift Shift + more

*Refrain from scrolling down if you don't want to see the nastiness*

As you will all know, Froome sustained multiple fractures while doing a recce of the Critérium du Dauphiné TT course last year, crashing into a wall at speeds reported to be as high as 70km/h... and now he claims his remarkable recovery is almost complete, while also revealing some of the gruesome injuries he suffered. Some may also recall some rather bizarre conspiracy theories that cropped up during the time that suggested Froome could have feigned the injuries to skip doping tests. They'll most likely find another angle, but for the rest of the developed world these images will now well and truly put those doubts to bed...

There's also a small plug for Ineos' hand sanitiser operation during the pandemic at the end of Froome's post, with the firm aiming to deliver 1 million free bottles of hand sanitiser a month to NHS hospitals - more info here.