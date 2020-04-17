Coming soon to a head near you? The recycled urban cycle helmet

The Re-Cycle range uses recycled plastic and can be recycled into new helmets once at the end of its product life.

It's not unusual for brands to become more eco-conscious, especially when it comes to a plastics-heavy product like helmets. We've seen quite a few different ideas with cardboard helmets being one of the strangest. Dashel, though, is taking the recycling route with their new urban helmet, the Re-Cycle.

The new urban helmet aims to be “low impact at the point of manufacture and produce very little waste at the end of life”. To achieve this, Dashel says that the helmet is made using recycled plastics and can be recycled again at the end of the helmet’s life.

If you register your new helmet and do end up recycling it, Dashel say they will give you money off a subsequent purchase.

The Re-Cycle Urban helmet is made in the UK and features five air vents to help with cooling. There’s a vegan leather carrying loop at the back of the helmet for attaching a rear light.

Internally, the Re-Cycle has an EPS foam body to which the re-cycled plastic shell is attached. There’s also a nifty magnetic Fidlock clasp that Dashel says helps to avoid pinched skin.

The padding is removable and washable. A range of these pads come with the helmet to allow you to tailor the fit. Everything comes in a reusable drawstring backpack.

The shell comes in four colours and the helmet can be bought for £79 in Small (55-57cm) 360g, Medium (57-59cm) 380g, Large (60-62cm) 430g sizes.

dashel.co.uk/re-cycle