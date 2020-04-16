Back to news
Shock jock bike engineer Hambini accused of sexism; Pro cyclist closes in on 1,000km in single Zwift ride + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Apr 16, 2020 09:18
2
10:05
Boy battling leukemia gets bike lifted up to his hospital room by crane

10-year-old Reese Loggins was presumably somewhat taken aback to look out of his window at Duke University Hospital to see a crane lifting a bike up to his room.

WBTV reports that Loggins has just had a bone marrow transplant and this is the second birthday he has had to spend in hospital.

His dad, Rusty, said Reese enjoys watching the cranes outside his hospital window, so he arranged for the construction crews to lift up the birthday surprise to his window on Wednesday morning.

The construction workers sang happy birthday as the bike was lifted up to his room and inside nurses came to Reese’s room to wish him a happy birthday.

“I just wanted to make it a special birthday for him for all he’s going through,” said Rusty. “Words can’t describe it to see him in the window and be able to see the bicycle and know that he’s going to get out soon and be able to ride it. It’s pretty awesome.”

09:02
Shock jock bike engineer Hambini accused of sexism

If you don’t know Sachin Hambini, he’s an aerospace engineer who also runs Hambini Performance Engineering, producing bottom brackets.

We’ve spoken to him about ceramic bearings before now.  

Hambini’s best known for running a YouTube channel where he talks about bike engineering; takes issue with a lot of people and a lot of things; and swears a lot.

Cycling Weekly’s tech editor, Michelle Arthurs, has today highlighted part of his recent criticism of a segment run by her publication.

She has quite understandably taken issue with his reference to bolt hole sizes.

Hambini has countered by questioning why he was banned from commenting on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel before he’d left a comment.

He suggests it’s racism.

Or perhaps his reputation preceded him.

08:19
Pro cyclist closes in on 1,000km in a single Zwift ride

South African Willie Smit, who rides for UCI ProTeam Burgos BH, doesn't have a great deal on at the minute.

08:18

