Shock jock bike engineer Hambini accused of sexism; Pro cyclist closes in on 1,000km in single Zwift ride + more

10-year-old Reese Loggins was presumably somewhat taken aback to look out of his window at Duke University Hospital to see a crane lifting a bike up to his room.

You only turn 10 once. Reese's parents, Michelle and Rusty, coordinated with hospital doctors, nurses, staff & the construction crew working outside his window to safely deliver a birthday bike by crane. Happy birthday, Reese!

WBTV reports that Loggins has just had a bone marrow transplant and this is the second birthday he has had to spend in hospital.

His dad, Rusty, said Reese enjoys watching the cranes outside his hospital window, so he arranged for the construction crews to lift up the birthday surprise to his window on Wednesday morning.

The construction workers sang happy birthday as the bike was lifted up to his room and inside nurses came to Reese’s room to wish him a happy birthday.

“I just wanted to make it a special birthday for him for all he’s going through,” said Rusty. “Words can’t describe it to see him in the window and be able to see the bicycle and know that he’s going to get out soon and be able to ride it. It’s pretty awesome.”