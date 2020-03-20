Bergamo firm Santini switches to making face masks instead of cycling gear

Italian cycle wear manufacturer Santini has announced that it will start manufacturing face masks in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The firm is based in Bergamo, the Lombardy town that has been hardest hit by the crisis.

Italy has now passed China as the country worst-hit by coronavirus and Bergamo is the epicentre with hospitals reportedly full.

"Now the goal is to save lives,” said Santini marketing director Paola Santini, speaking to Bergamo News.

She said the firm had contacted another company, Sitip, which supplies a waterproof and breathable fabric and then made a prototype mask.

“We have made the prototype,” she said. “Now we are waiting for the go-ahead from the Politecnico di Milano which is testing it and from Monday 23 March we could put our mask to work. We have already tested the machinery and we are ready to produce 10,000 masks per day.”

Belgian cycle wear firm Vermarc Sport has said that it too will be producing masks.

Our Belgian production is working on these mask since a couple of days and is distributing these for Belgian Police stations and retirement homes. 😷 — Vermarc Sport (@VermarcSport) March 20, 2020

Czech manufacturer Kalas has also been called upon to produce items for emergency services.