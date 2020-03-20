Bergamo firm Santini switches to making face masks instead of cycling gear

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Get a grip mate, one of them's an autumnal race anyway - couple more really isn't going break cycling to anyone other than over-anal purists - they...
I like what they did with the new logo, dropping the serif while keeping the shapes that make it instantly recognizable. My bike is going to look...
Tah - gel pads vary and had really sweaty foam ones too, and it sounds like they're (maybe) tweaking this one - but if they're starting from a crap...
There was an issue with an image showing £14.99 back near when it was announced, but Zwift clarified that at the time (and it always £12.99) - not...
Dont forget Galibier.cc
why would you not move out of the way for someone pushing a buggy?
Pinarello Carbon UD bikes - Got to be one of the ugliest frames ever. Boke!
I changed the oil on my Rohloff for the first time, on 1st March, going to try and remember the date. It was surprisingly easy....
Looking into this company, I'm surprised that such a high profile event is being ran by a company which has but a single director, all the others...
Oh, god, yes - those grey cars which drive around almost exactly the same colour as the road surface or the tipping-down rain, with no lights on...