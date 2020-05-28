Countdown to Carmageddon: Park Lane Cycleway almost finished, pop-up cycle lanes planned for Westminster; Prom Wars: Merseyside Edition; Radical alternative to Strava; More on Rod Liddle's "piano wire at neck height" column + more

Last week we reported how Bournemouth council leader Vikki Slade had warned cyclists they had “one more weekend” to prove they could ride responsibly on the town’s seafront path or face a ban.

She has since said that the council has no plans to ban cyclists from the prom “at this stage” but will continue to monitor the situation.

The Liverpool Echo reports on a similar story from the Wirral, where a number of local residents near North Parade, Hoylake, have complained that cyclists have been “taking over” the front during the lockdown.

“My partner drove along the front and was faced with 10 cyclists coming towards him and not in a rush to move out of the way,” complained one on Facebook.

“I’ve never seen it like this and that’s a long long time of knowing the prom,” said another. “Can’t have cyclists at speed with kids and elderly people. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Councillor Andrew Gardner, who represents Hoylake and Meols, said the last seven weeks had seen a “big increase” in the number of cyclists on North Parade.

He said many didn’t appear to realise it was a one way road, adding, “I have received reports from more than 30 households of near misses and collisions.”

North Parade is one way from the Kings Gap to Hoyle Road but there is a shared use path on the prom for both cyclists and pedestrians to travel in both directions.

Local cyclist Chris Malkin said that some were being criticised for riding on the prom, including the footpath section on the south side of the new RNLI station.

“This is a designated cycle route, part of the Wirral Circular Trail and cyclists are entitled to use it in both directions,” he said. “I suspect many local pedestrians are unaware of this.”

A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “We are currently reviewing locations where it may be appropriate to introduce measures identified within the Government announcement.

"But we would ask all road users to be considerate to others during this time and remind people it is essential that we follow the usual highway rules to ensure we all remain safe.”