Hampshire Police slammed for “be seen” cycling advice video; Egan Bernal's new skill; Video: Cyclist terrified as oncoming motorist takes ‘the racing line’; The various ways pedestrians react when you pass them; Speeding in London + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Jun 25, 2020 09:24
11:02
Hampshire Police slammed for “be seen” cycling advice video that refers to a cyclist as an “it”

Wear a helmet, get a bell and “be seen” – these are some of the central pillars of advice in a Thames Valley Police video.

Hampshire’s Roads Policing Unit says the video illustrates how, “everyone can play their part in keeping vulnerable road users safe.”

The video goes on to advise drivers to leave 1.5m when passing a cyclist, but even this segment has been slammed by many Twitter users for repeatedly referring to a cyclist as an “it”.

10:46
Egan Bernal has all the skills

‘A life of excess’ says the 2019 Tour de France winner – which is presumably a reference to his training more than his downtime.

This is a skill every self-respecting cyclist should have, according to Juliana Buhring, who posted a video of fellow ultracyclist Kristof Allegaert performing the same trick back in 2017.

10:19
Should we be talking about 'traffic violence' instead of crashes and collisions?

This was a point made by Sustrans chief executive Xavier Brice earlier in the week.

Chris Boardman, whose mother Carol was killed by a careless driver, certainly feels that the term is justified.

10:17
Team GB athletes are riding in facemasks in the velodrome

09:31
Video: How different pedestrians react when you pass them

09:28
Video: Mobility hierarchy

We also spotted this in the replies.

08:35
Met reports more enforcement of 100mph-plus than in the three previous years combined
08:31
Close pass operation/everesting attempt?

For a moment this seemed like all our regular stories rolled into one, but not sure Alderman's Hill delivers the necessary elevation gain.

08:28
2020 is already London’s highest ever year for speeding enforcement

Speaking of Andy Cox (see the near miss below)…

08:24
Video: Cyclist terrified as oncoming motorist takes ‘the racing line’

Warning: Some understandably choice language on this one.

The incident occurred yesterday in Hampstead garden suburbs, Holne chase.

The cyclist involved, Matthew, has been in contact with Andy Cox, the Met’s head of road traffic policing.

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

