Hampshire Police slammed for “be seen” cycling advice video; Egan Bernal's new skill; Video: Cyclist terrified as oncoming motorist takes ‘the racing line’; The various ways pedestrians react when you pass them; Speeding in London + more

Wear a helmet, get a bell and “be seen” – these are some of the central pillars of advice in a Thames Valley Police video.

Hampshire’s Roads Policing Unit says the video illustrates how, “everyone can play their part in keeping vulnerable road users safe.”

The video goes on to advise drivers to leave 1.5m when passing a cyclist, but even this segment has been slammed by many Twitter users for repeatedly referring to a cyclist as an “it”.