Near Miss of the Day 430: Close pass ... from a police officer

"Even the police don’t seem to understand how to pass," says road.cc reader Adrian, who sent us this clip from a recent ride for our Near Miss of the Day series.

He filmed it on the A40 in Gloucestershire at Over, a village on the west bank of the River Severn two miles to the west of Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police have in the past run close pass operations targeting drivers who overtake cyclists without leaving enough room.

One such operation took place in 2017, when PC Charlie McMaster took to his bike in normal clothes to catch motorists who made close passes on him.

At the time , he said: "People do get too close. It happens quite regularly.“Main roads tend to be a bit better. On country roads, with blind bends and poor views, people overtake too quickly and not safely enough.”

In this part of the world, other than a motorway the A40 is as main as main roads get, and in our book that's definitely a far too quick and far too close overtake.

Last year, an officer from Gloucestershire Police told a cyclist reporting a close pass from a coach driver: "Maybe you should consider trading in your bike for a Hummer."

The force subsequently apologised for the comments and the coach driver was fined and had six penalty points put on his licence.

