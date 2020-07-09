Breaking News: Chris Froome to join Israel Start Up Nation from next season

Chris Froome will join Israel Start Up Nation for the 2021 season and aims to end his career with the UCI WorldTour Team as his hugely successful 11-year spell with Team Ineos comes to an end with his contract expiring at the end of the year. The news puts an end to months of rumours over the four-time Tour de France champion’s future, but he aims to ride this year’s race with Team Ineos rather than making a mid-season switch. One question that confirmation of his departure prompts, however, is whether he will now make his current team’s line-up for the race.

