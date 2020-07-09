Back to news
Chris Froome in Ineos Zwift special edition jersey

Breaking News: Chris Froome to join Israel Start Up Nation from next season

Much-rumoured move finally confirmed, but will four-time yellow jersey winner race this year's Tour de France with Team Ineos?...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 09, 2020 11:20
Chris Froome will join Israel Start Up Nation for the 2021 season and aims to end his career with the UCI WorldTour Team as his hugely successful 11-year spell with Team Ineos comes to an end with his contract expiring at the end of the year. The news puts an end to months of rumours over the four-time Tour de France champions future, but he aims to ride this year’s race with Team Ineos rather than making a mid-season switch. One question that confirmation of his departure prompts, however, is whether he will now make his current team’s line-up for the race.

More to follow

Chris Froome
Team Ineos
Israel Start Up Nation
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

