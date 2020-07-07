Back to news
Live blog

What is the value of 'removing driver frustration'?; Tayside Police (finally!) trial close pass scheme after rise in cycling during lockdown; Pop-up lane on Manchester’s A56 will probably be removed when the schools go back + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Tue, Jul 07, 2020 09:28
10
10:23
Massive bike theft from bike hub at Frimley Lodge Park in Surrey

Frimley Bike Hub, a hire centre set in Frimley Lodge Park in Surrey, has had almost all of its bikes stolen.

Thieves broke in between Sunday evening and Monday morning, taking about £20,000 worth of bikes, many of which have barely been used.

10:09
Video: Awful cycle lane in Kingston
09:28
The reduction-in-frustration windfall

Following on from this morning's story about the Scottish Government assigning a value to 'removing driver frustration' when costing a road building project.

Frustration

 

09:22
Timperley Cycle Lane (via WalkRideAlty on Twitter)
Pop-up lane on Manchester’s A56 will probably be removed when the schools go back

Technically it’s just a ‘review’ in August, but Trafford council has recently been strongly emphasising that the A56 cycle lanes were always intended to be temporary and they have of course already removed a huge great stretch following complaints from motorists.

A Trafford council spokesperson told the MEN: “We took the bold decision to create a temporary cycle lane on the A56 in line with government advice on social distancing and the restricted use of public transport, and made it clear we would keep this under review.

“While we are constantly monitoring the situation it makes sense for the next major review of the temporary cycle lane to take place at the end of the summer when more people will be returning to work following the easing of lockdown and all children are scheduled to be back in school.

“It will be at that time that decisions will be taken as to the future of this temporary cycle lane which will take into account traffic data and a wide range of views and we are not going to prejudge those decisions at this stage.”

08:49
west midlands police.jpg
Tayside Police (finally!) trial close pass scheme after rise in cycling during lockdown

Back in 2017, we reported on a Tayside police officer who delivered a close pass of a cyclist on a blind bend.

When we spoke to the force about the incident and asked why it did not run a close pass operation based on that pioneered by West Midlands Police, a spokesperson told us that, “in light of our collision and road casualty profile we do not consider an operation of this nature to be a high priority at this time.”

It was later reported that an enquiry had been carried out into the close pass. The force said that the officer responsible had been identified and given “appropriate advice.”

Campaigners have long been unhappy about the reluctance to carry out a lose pass operation and in 2019, Dundee councillors called for police to tackle dangerous overtaking. Police again refused.

Chief Superintendent Todd claimed: “There aren’t drivers driving close enough to cause the cyclists to have an accident.”

Todd went on to say that targeting cyclists – such as those running red lights – would have more benefit than targeting drivers “that aren’t causing any accidents.”

Now – finally! – The Courier reports Operation Close Pass is set to be introduced in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

Neil Lumsden, Police Scotland’s north road policing area commander explained: “Since lockdown we have seen a modal shift towards more active travel. This includes an increase in the number of people using our roads for cycling.

“As part of our response to this change, road policing officers across the north will be conducting Operation Close Pass checks in areas including Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

“This preventative approach allows for positive engagement and an opportunity to educate and increase driver awareness about the need to give cyclists plenty of space.”

08:29
Reigate temporary cycle lane (picture via Christian Froggatt on Twitter).PNG
Tory MP helps force removal of pop-up cycle lane in Reigate after just three days

A pop-up cycle lane in Reigate that was installed at the weekend has been removed following pressure from the Surrey town’s Tory MP.

Crispin Blunt said he was “appalled at the predicted traffic chaos,” and described it as a “nonsensical cycle scheme.”

Full story here.

08:26
The A9 (via StreetView)
Scottish Government got consultants to put a monetary value on “removing driver frustration” after A9 dualling project cost-benefit analysis didn’t pan out how it wanted

The Scottish Government is looking to dual 80 miles of single carriageway on the A9 trunk road between Perth and Inverness.

Is it worth it?

Spice Spotlight reports that analysis of the project set the direct benefits – journey time savings, lower vehicle operating costs and road safety benefits – against the negative environmental impacts.

The expected return is 78p in benefits for every pound spent by the Scottish Government.

You don’t need especially strong aptitude for maths to know that’s not good.

But no matter because the Government then asked consultants to put a monetary value on “removing driver frustration”.

The value of removing driver frustration is assessed as £430m (which is £86m more than the value given to collision reduction).

This little extra means the project would return £1.12 for every pound spent.

You can find information about the method in a paper here.

