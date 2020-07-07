Near Miss of the Day 437: Van driver speeds along narrow country lane straight at cyclist (includes swearing)

This is one of the most frightening submissions we've ever seen to our Near Miss of the Day feature, with the driver off a van towing a trailer speeding down a narrow country lane towards a cyclist and missing him by inches.

It was filmed on 29 May in Clappers Farm Road, near Bramley, Hampshire, by road.cc reader and YouTube user Uphillfreewheeler, who told us: "I had stopped so was unable to take primary to slow the driver who just barrelled through regardless of my safety. I wasn't expecting fast traffic on this narrow lane with a ford just behind me.

"The rear registration did not match the front. The trailer was carrying machinery which leads to the suspicion it may possibly have been stolen.

"I didn't report this incident to the police but I really should have done. Unfortunately Hampshire Constabulary are notoriously poor in enforcing the law against dangerous drivers caught on a cycle camera."

