Near Miss of the Day 437: Van driver speeds along narrow country lane straight at cyclist (includes swearing)

This is one of the most frightening submissions we've ever seen to our Near Miss of the Day feature, with the driver off a van towing a trailer speeding down a narrow country lane towards a cyclist and missing him by inches.
It was filmed on 29 May in Clappers Farm Road, near Bramley, Hampshire, by road.cc reader and YouTube user Uphillfreewheeler, who told us: "I had stopped so was unable to take primary to slow the driver who just barrelled through regardless of my safety. I wasn't expecting fast traffic on this narrow lane with a ford just behind me.
"The rear registration did not match the front. The trailer was carrying machinery which leads to the suspicion it may possibly have been stolen.
"I didn't report this incident to the police but I really should have done. Unfortunately Hampshire Constabulary are notoriously poor in enforcing the law against dangerous drivers caught on a cycle camera."
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
