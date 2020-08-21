Reports that teams who record two coronavirus cases will be out of the Tour de France; Sheffield bike shop hit twice by same thief say police are ‘uninterested’; Why protestors D-locked themselves to Regent's Park gates yesterday + more

A Sheffield bike shop hit twice by the same thief in 10 days say they are bewildered at the lack of action by South Yorkshire Police after they ‘virtually handed the case on a plate to officers’.
The Star reports that CCTV cameras at Giant Store Sheffield twice captured footage of the same man trying to steal a carbon mountain bike worth £4,000.
After cutting a hole in the fire door with an angle grinder at around 4am on July 6, the man was unable to dislodge the bike from its stand and fled with the alarm ringing.
He returned on July 16 but was unable to get in because of enhanced security measures.
Both incidents were reported to South Yorkshire Police along with a clear CCTV image of the suspect’s face and the registration plate for a white VW caddy van he was seen driving.
South Yorkshire Police say it is an active investigation, but business owner Chris James – who says he has spent at least £5,000 on repairs and improving security – doesn’t feel enough is being done.
“We feel absolutely amazed and bewildered. The heartache and the damage caused, the worry of being attacked again has been horrible.
"I can’t believe we have done so much to give the police information to hopefully sort the criminal out and it just seems to have been ignored and not acted on.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This is very much an active investigation. Officers conducting enquiries have carried out extensive CCTV trawls to identify the suspect and locate the vehicle involved.
“We have kept in regular contact with the victim and kept them updated of all developments since the initial report was made. Burglary enquiries can be lengthy but we will always try our best to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and our victims are supported.”
However, store manager Andy is unimpressed.
An officer told him police had identified a suspect and invited him to attend a voluntary interview – but later cancelled it due to other priorities.
"It’s just been a farce,” said Andy. “Trying to get some progressive communications off them has been very, very difficult.
"We’re concerned it could be a weekly thing because our industry, over the last three months, has been massively successful.”
He added: “We did all the investigation work. The frustration we feel is at any time this guy could come back and have another go at us.
"We’ve been left out on a limb. You just feel the police aren’t interested. Enough’s enough, we are incredibly frustrated.”
