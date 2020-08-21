Reports that teams who record two coronavirus cases will be out of the Tour de France; Sheffield bike shop hit twice by same thief say police are ‘uninterested’; Why protestors D-locked themselves to Regent's Park gates yesterday + more

“A verbal dispute turned physical over what appeared to be a disagreement of the need for a Winnetka beach pass,” said police about an apparently racist incident in Illinois where a woman confronted three cyclists who she didn’t feel should be allowed on a public pier.

Otis Campbell told the Chicago Tribune that he, his cousin and a friend had just finished a 15-mile bike ride at Winnetka Pier when Irene Donoshaytis approached them and asked them for their passes.

“She says, ‘This is America. This is America, you can’t do this. I’m from Winnetka. You need to go back where you’re from,’” he said.

She then went over to the Winnetka Park District attendant monitoring the beach to take the matter up with her.

The attendant told her that while the beach was private, the pier was public. Donoshaytis asked her to call her manager.

In a video shot by Campbell, she can be heard saying, “It’s not public. For people who live in Winnetka and we pay for it.”

charged a racist a #Karen today in Winnetka, IL. after she racially profiled us. note, this is after she aggressively told us to leave because we weren’t allowed on the public peer without “parking passes”. #KarensGoneWild #KarenOfTheDay @NewsClapper https://t.co/cRvipRntRU pic.twitter.com/Cc2JVMrTOX — BREAKINGNEWSUS (@amy18281154) August 18, 2020

When Campbell laughs, she says to him, “Are you crazy? What, you want to kill me? No? It feels like it.”

“Why would I want to kill you? Is it because I’m black?” asks Campbell.

“Yes,” says Donoshaytis.

At the point at which the video ends, Campbell says Donoshaytis hit his arm twice, leaving a bruise.

Winnetka police arrived and Donoshaytis was arrested and charged with battery.

Campbell believes that based on her comments, Donoshaytis’ charges should also include hate crimes.

He also said that he was disappointed that responding officers didn’t approach him first but instead went to Donoshaytis to see if she needed help.

“It’s not saying that they didn’t do their job right. It’s just showing the world that this is an extremely toxic place when it comes to race,” he said.

What appears to be the start of the confrontation was caught in a video shot by someone else.