Near Miss of the Day 459: A close pass that bucks the usual trends

Here’s a Near Miss of the Day video that bucks some of the trends we usually see – with a motorist who doesn’t overtake a cyclist despite the fact there is approaching traffic, and doesn’t overtake him through roadworks.

Instead, the driver waits until they are through the roadworks, and the road is clear – and then still manages to make a close pass, at speed, on the rider.

The video was sent in by road.cc reader William, who said: “This is a close pass from 29 February 2020.

“The interesting feature is that I received a surprise message from Lancashire Constabulary yesterday (Wednesday 19 August) saying the case was to be prosecuted and asking me to approve and sign a court statement.

“There has been no other communication about the case from Lancashire Constabulary since I submitted the report online on 1 March.”

