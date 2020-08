Rat-run anger sees protesters D-lock themselves to Regent’s Park gates; Shadowy pressure group makes misleading claim about Low Traffic Neighbourhood; ASO changes tack on ‘podium girls’; Kruijswijk out of Tour de France; Yates chasing stage wins + more

An opaque campaign group pushing for the removal of the Oval Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) has claimed that the London Fire Brigade has safety issues with the scheme.

Brixton Buzz reports that OneOval – supposedly “an apolitical volunteer network of concerned residents” but of somewhat opaque membership – has this week released a press statement saying that London Fire Brigade have questioned the ‘rationale’ for the Oval Triangle LTN.

The release states that one fire service representative expressed concern about access to sites in the LTN area.

However, Save Oval Streets – which comprises residents associations in the area – says this is grossly misleading.

Save Oval Streets points out that all emergency services concerns were immediately addressed by Lambeth Council and that the design of the LTN was in fact altered to take into account the views of the fire, ambulance and police services.

Councillor Claire Holland echoed the comments of Save Oval Streets.