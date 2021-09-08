Near Miss of the Day 634: Rider gets very close pass ... by police sign telling drivers to give cyclists plenty of room

Yesterday’s item on our Live Blog about Leicestershire Police putting up signs reminding motorists to give cyclists plenty of room attracted plenty of comments – as well as prompting one reader to send through a clip of an extremely close pass his wife received from a motorist as they were passing one of the signs.

> Police install 'give cyclists room' signs...local asks for 'cyclists single file' version

Be on the lookout for new signage popping up in the lanes aimed at all road users with a view to protecting the most vulnerable. They will be in areas used frequently by cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians. Every road user has a responsibility to #ShareTheRoad pic.twitter.com/dq4EtwX62d — Leicestershire Police Specials (@LeicsSpecials) September 5, 2021

Kieron, the reader who sent the clip in, told us: “My wife and I were cycling through Blaby in Leicestershire, when we were both close passed by a white Jaguar.

“What makes this close pass ironic, is that seconds prior to the close pass, there is clearly a notice from Leicestershire Police, telling drivers to give cyclists space.”

The comment of one reader, Gareth Roberts, to yesterday’s Live Blog story proved prophetic, given the footage.

He changed our original headline, “Police install ‘give cyclists room’ signs ... local asks for ‘cyclists single file’ version” to read “Local asks for ‘cyclists make it easier for me to scrape by you’ sign.”

Another reader, Mark, said: “A better deterrent would be if the police acted on incidents with meaningful prosecutions/fines/licence withdrawals instead of the usual soft-touch improvement courses.”

Given that Kieron has submitted the footage to Leicestershire Police, we’d be interested to find out how they handle this one.

