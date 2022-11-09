Bus driver filmed undertaking on cycle lane AND pavement; Councillor accused of “petty smear campaign” against cycling activists calling for bike lanes; Cycling club blasted for turning park into “mud bath”; Dan Lloyd breaks ankle + more on the live blog

A cycling club in Brighton has been criticised for turning a local park into what one councillor has described as a “dangerous mud bath” following a cyclocross race at the weekend.

Over 300 mud and knobbly tyre enthusiasts ventured to East Brighton Park on Sunday for round eight of the London X League series, hosted by Brighton Mitre Cycling Club.

Last week’s heavy rain ensured the course turned – as the best cyclocross courses tend to – into a particularly brown, mud-spattered affair. So brilliant fun, then.

However, while both Brighton and Hove City Council and British Cycling (who inspected the course beforehand) were happy for the race to go ahead, despite the grisly conditions, some locals and an East Brighton councillor have slammed the event’s organisers, who they argue have turned the park into a “mess”.

“Brighton Mitre Cycling Club, can you please explain why you felt it appropriate to go ahead with this cyclocross event on the wettest week in recent history?” wrote one local on Facebook.

“With the water table being completely saturated it was inevitable that East Brighton Park would turn into a mud bath with 400 wheeled participants winding their way around our beautiful park.

“I know it will recover, this is besides the point – other park users now have to navigate and look at the mess you’ve left behind. I hope it was worth it.”

Councillor Nancy Platts, who helps organise the weekly Park Run event in East Brighton Park, said she was “disappointed” that the race was given the green light, and has claimed that several residents have approached her to express their “shock” at the state of the park.

“It’s council land, so my understanding is that normally if the council thought it was going to be dangerous or that it was going to cause damage they could say it can’t go ahead because the weather is too bad. They could have done that,” Councillor Platts told Brighton and Hove News.

“Perhaps the organisers themselves could have looked at the ground and said, ‘We’re going to call it off’. During the Park Run event we reverse the course during winter so we don’t use the areas where it gets really muddy so people don’t fall over.

“The risk is now that it’s already such a quagmire that it starts to get dangerous because too many people will slip. I’ve had loads of people write to me because they normally walk their dog, kids use the park and we’ve got fitness groups who regularly use the park and massive areas of it now are just mud.

“I just don’t think it’s acceptable to turn the park into that mud bath and I think a lot of people are really shocked by it.”

Clare Johnson, from Brighton Mitre Cycling Club, responded to the concerns raised by the councillor and said she hopes that the club and the council can work together to ensure that the race – and other events in the park – can continue in the future.

“The feedback from the participants, including many local children, was fantastic as was that from local businesses involved in the event (such as the café) so we’re very disappointed if our event has a negative impact upon other events that take place in the park,” the cyclist said.

“Cycling is a fun and healthy activity which should be encouraged but so too is Park Run and given a lot of our members are also park runners, we want to be able to coexist happily in the same space.

“The last time this event was held at East Brighton Park was also in the autumn in wet conditions but while there was some damage to the grass, it was not as widespread as on this occasion. That said, there were also complaints after the previous event about the state of the grass but, then as now, the grass will return faster than people realise.

“Ultimately, there will always be a risk of some short-term damage to grass from any event that sees large groups of people congregate in a small space – concerts, Pride, and team sport fixtures, such as the Rugby pitch in Hove Recreation Ground, and it’s a case of getting the balance correct between the enjoyment of each event and subsequent park use.

“As for any future events, we would welcome the opportunity to work with the council and any other stakeholders to ensure it can continue in a sustainable way, for example holding the event earlier in the year when there is a higher chance of dry conditions.

“The council has indicated that there will be a small additional charge to cover some of the cost of ground repairs.”

A council spokesperson apologised to residents affected by the race’s aftermath but noted that the damage was largely “superficial”.

“We understand the concerns people are feeling about the paths at East Brighton park following the cycling event at the weekend,” the spokesperson said.

“We gave serious consideration to calling the event off because of the weather. But we decided it should go ahead because it was a very valued and popular charity event that enabled hundreds of people young and old to enjoy the outdoors and improve their health and wellbeing.

“We know the paths now need some repair and we apologise to park users who are being affected by this. We will need to do some repair work and this will take place when the ground is drier.

“But ultimately the damage is relatively superficial and the grass land and paths will recover. Our parks are for residents and visitors to enjoy and there is space for everyone.”