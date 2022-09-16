'Wish that van driver beeping at me would get lost... oh, it's my son...'; Does he ride a Dogma? Vatican rider to race World Championships + more on the live blog

Apologies in advance for any moaning and whinging at my holiday being over... it's a tough life coming back to work for one day before a three-day bank holiday weekend...

Anyway, here's a fun place to start today's live blog — hopefully a prompt for some of you lot to share your tales of similar in the comments. Cycling on UK roads can often make you a bit numb to beeps, shouts and annoyance, so when 'IronGranny' got tooted at by the driver of a white van she thought little of it, continuing on her way until... she realised the driver was, in fact, her son...

Out on the bike today. Got tooted at loudly by a bloke in a white transit van. Ignored him as usual. Then I heard the shout "oy Mum, are you going to stop or what?" It was my son on his way to an engineering repair job in the next village 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — IronGranny (@nellieh64) September 14, 2022

An amusing story to tell, at least.

I'd report him, only way they'll learn 😉 — Gary James Ⓥ (@Tradescant) September 15, 2022

Anyone else got a funny tale along similar lines? A two-fingered salute to a motorist enthusiastically beeping at you...only to see your mate or partner following...

Or perhaps, worse, your boss...

My friend @AnnaDavid70 and I were out running years ago and someone kept tooting us. Invariably it ended with a hand signal, before we realised it was our manager 😬 — Ceri Battle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@ceribattle) September 15, 2022