'Wish that van driver beeping at me would get lost... oh, it's my son...'; Does he ride a Dogma? Vatican rider to race World Championships + more on the live blog

Back for one day only... Dan Alexander will be trying to keep those post-holiday blues at bay with a Friday of live blogging (and complaining)
Fri, Sep 16, 2022 09:11
4
09:31
Does he ride a Dogma? Vatican rider to race World Championships

40-year-old Rien Schuurhuis is set to represent the Vatican at next Sunday's men's elite UCI World Championships road race, the first time in history the 121-acre city-state, home to just 453 people (in 2019), will be on the startline... and boy have they nailed the kit... 

08:00
'Wish that van driver beeping at me would get lost... oh, it's my son...'

Apologies in advance for any moaning and whinging at my holiday being over... it's a tough life coming back to work for one day before a three-day bank holiday weekend...

Anyway, here's a fun place to start today's live blog — hopefully a prompt for some of you lot to share your tales of similar in the comments. Cycling on UK roads can often make you a bit numb to beeps, shouts and annoyance, so when 'IronGranny' got tooted at by the driver of a white van she thought little of it, continuing on her way until... she realised the driver was, in fact, her son...

An amusing story to tell, at least. 

Anyone else got a funny tale along similar lines? A two-fingered salute to a motorist enthusiastically beeping at you...only to see your mate or partner following...

Or perhaps, worse, your boss... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

