Taxi driver “celebrates” bike lane removal – by close passing cyclist; Council blasted for ripping up bike lane, so cars can park on path; “If cyclists really need a safe space, a painted lane would suffice”; “Cycle freaks” slated + more on the live blog

Bristol 24/7’s Martin Booth’s claim that “even a crap cycle lane is better than no cycle lane at all” – after Bristol City Council decided to take out the bike lanes on the city’s Cheltenham and Ashley roads – hasn’t gone down too well with some of our readers.

BalladOfStruth wrote: “No cycle lane is much better than the sort of cycle lane that endangers a cyclist – this goes double if the offending cycle lane is within good view of the main carriageway so drivers then punish you for not using it.”

“I live near that junction and to be honest, I'd forgotten there was even a cycle lane there,” says Bmblbzzz. “That's how useful it was. And the pavement did (still does, really) need widening, especially right on the corner by the credit union.

“Which isn't to say there haven't been missed opportunities – I'm disappointed that you still can't (legally and/or easily) turn right out of Nine Tree Hill – but I do think replacing that particular painted lane (and let's remember it's not long ago it was fashionable to call it a "moord strip" – not sure if I've spelled that right) with pavement was probably a good decision. Might have been better if they'd made the road one lane only inbound at the same time.”

hawinspeter agreed, writing: “I often cycle along Cheltenham Rd and turn down Ashley Rd and the cycle paint was absolutely useless as there'd invariably be taxis parked across it.

“I tend to use that route late at night, which means that there's drinkers spilling out from the bars and over the cycle lane too. They should just restrict motor vehicles to just one lane along there and have wider pavements and protected cycle lanes too.”

On the subject of Bristol’s position as a ‘cycling city’, brooksby said: “Bristol has a lot of cyclists, and still has a strong 'cycling culture' (even after Roll for the Soul and Bristol Bicycles closed, and after the council closed the Chocolate Path and never reopened it), but it is never been a 'cycling city' in the time I've been actually cycling there.

“But the city council really couldn't give a monkey's about cycling anyway. They are much happier with gimicky 'green initiatives' which are whizz-bang and hi-tech.”

“I agree,” wrote ShutTheFrontDawes. “I cycled every day to college at the college green campus in the mid noughties, and I can see why the city earned its 'cycling city' status.

“With bike lanes (or in many cases nice wide bus lanes, with good parking enforcement) and advanced stop lines on most major routes, it was a real step up from what came before.

“Times change though; population density has increased while public transport provision hasn't improved, and more people are in their cars. The cycling provisions in Bristol are now below par when I compare it to my experience of other UK cities.”