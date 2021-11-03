"Thanks Essex, we love you, from Surrey x": NIMBY locals love RideLondon relocation; No flash kit here; Where are the cars? Councillor defends LTNs — blames school run for congestion; Nobody cycles when it's cold + more on the live blog

RideLondon is back in May, but will not be heading out to Surrey to take in Box Hill and the route made famous by the 2012 Olympic Games. Essex County Council has replaced the county as partners for the event, something some of the home county NIMBY's have been loving...
Surrey Live's story on the news, plus social media posts, have been full of comments from joyous locals glad to have an extra 12 hours of no road closures to drive their cars...there's even a hint of anti-cyclist bingo to some of the replies...
One said, "Great, hopefully all the weekend Wiggins will discover the joys of Essex too!"
Another particularly pleasant one, "Thanks Essex, good luck dealing with the dangerous cyclists as they race on roads to practice weeks before the race day. Good luck with the burden on the NHS when they fall off and helicopter and ambulances are needed as happened in Surrey two years running. Good luck with closed roads for the day and not being able to go to do normal stuff so they can race about. Thanks again Essex we love you from Surrey x"
And one more for good measure: "Essex is welcome to the event on a permanent basis. Goodbye, good riddance."
There was a similar picture on Facebook...
Michael Day replied to Surrey Live's 'are you glad to see the back of it?' post..."That’s great news let someone else have the problems caused by this. It’s bad enough with all the road races every weekend without having this."
Christine Johnson called the event, which caused around 12 hours of local road closures on a Sunday each August, the "bane of my life". It's tough in Surrey. Darren Smith added: "Thank goodness for that it might get rid of the wannabe cycle races.. every weekend."
It wasn't all negative NIMBYs however...
Victor Keech argued: "It was one day a year, but a fabulous group event. The marathon on wheels. Surrey CC lack vision, empathy and common sense in failing to support this."
Matt Hancock (stop laughing at the back) said: "Strange how people get so anti stuff that happens once a year - a bit like fireworks and Halloween. Very very odd."
Stephen Mander commented: "Surrey CC bowing down to a few who can't go one day a year without driving their car ooh it really is an inconvenience, the dimwits that panic bought fuel. Simple-minded."
Phil Hall added: "I used to love doing that event, just because it came through Surrey, through all the places I lived when growing up, it was a brilliant event...shame it has been ruined by a bunch of NIMBYs who can't put up with a bit of inconvenience for half a day a year while thousands of people raised some money for charity."
That's a lot of reaction...