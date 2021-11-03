"Thanks Essex, we love you, from Surrey x": NIMBY locals love RideLondon relocation; No flash kit here; Where are the cars? Councillor defends LTNs — blames school run for congestion; Nobody cycles when it's cold + more on the live blog

Come on let's have some more NIMBY moaning for your afternoon entertainment. Gorden Seth didn't actually mind the event, he just prefers playing bingo..."Don't mind this event, raises a lot for good causes just the massed groups of cyclists that go out week in, week out unsupervised that cause problems on Surrey's roads, especially at weekends."

Sounds like we need some of that Dubai AI monitoring cyclists over here...

Tasha Dykes was delighted at the move, saying it's finally a sensible decision from Surrey County Council. Michelle Bland isn't so sure and reckons it'll mean the potholes will be getting ignored...

Mohammed Humza Mazar took issue with the 'it's once a year' line and had a pop at anyone and everyone who cycles in the county..."People keep saying this is once a year but what about all the cyclists that spend weeks before the event trying to get used the route if you drive for a living and timing is important for your job you wouldn’t be happy with these wannabes ruining the road for everyone else."

And in the most bizarre response, Tony Stilwell was just glad he doesn't have to walk to the pub (for a non-alcoholic beverage we assume) and can drive as usual...

Once again, it wasn't all bad... Marie J Nicholls said her family loved seeing it come past their door, while Brenda Simmins called the haters "miserable".

On the SurreyLive story, one reply commented: "This is a huge world-facing event that raises a large amount of money for charity. It should be able to showcase Surrey but a number of miseryguts feel it inconvenient. Let's move the Epsom Derby to Kent shall we?"

Another added: "No other UK event provided a county with such valuable exposure, which was well worth a small element of inconvenience."

Maybe we'll try tracking down some welcoming Essex residents for their thoughts...