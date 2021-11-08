Transport minister Grant Shapps hospitalised after cycling crash + more on the live blog

In and out of hospital after coming off my bike while out this weekend. Big thanks to brilliant NHS staff @enherts QE2 & Lister Hospitals who patched me up yesterday, followed by a minor op on my lip today. Thank goodness for bike helmet, without which it could have been worse! — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 7, 2021

Boris Johnson's transport minister Grant Shapps was in hospital this weekend after "coming off" his bike. Shapps said he was treated at the QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City and the Lister Hospital, where he was "patched up" on Saturday before "a minor op on my lip today [Sunday]".

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield in Hertfordshire took a moment to thank his bike helmet, "without which it could have been worse".

Perhaps inevitably, some of the reaction has been people pointing out that Shapps is in as good a position as anyone to influence people wearing helmets...one "public transport campaigner" replied: "Please publicise this more grant. Lots of people on pushbikes this weekend valued at £5k and yet won’t pay £20 for a helmet. Glad you are safe and recovering."

Despite the government repeatedly saying it will not mandate compulsory helmets, the issue has been raised on a couple occasions times by the party's MPs. In 2019, former Tory MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Bill Grant, said the government should intervene to protect cyclists by making helmet-wearing mandatory.

Back in 2015, David Cameron's transport minister Robert Goodwill said he doesn't wear a helmet while cycling in London, but does when cycling "furiously" in Yorkshire. Goodwill pointed out mandatory helmet-wearing can deter people from cycling, and "the health benefits of cycling in terms of heart disease and obesity and everything else far outweigh the number of people killed and injured using cycles."