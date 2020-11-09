Ignore or challenge? Is it worth engaging with Nigel Farage about cycling?; No new deal at Bahrain McLaren for Mark Cavendish; Chris Froome's emotional reflection after final race for Team Ineos; New study supports e-bike safety + more on the live blog

In defence of all regulated and taxed road users. https://t.co/3oVNovGg66 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 8, 2020

Who'd have thought it? We can add Nigel Farage to the list of ignorant anti-cyclists... In his woeful Daily Mail article titled: "Cyclists need to stop being so pious, pay road tax - and obey the rules like us motorists", Farage wheels out all the usual baseless claims that cyclists are familiar with by now.

Unsurprisingly Farage has received a great deal of pushback for his 'argument'...

Actually @Nigel_Farage there's no "road tax" in the UK Tax for motor vehicles doesn't fund the roads Local councils maintain roads, paid for by council tax, which people pay whether they own cars or not But many people own both cars and bikes. It's not "drivers" vs "cyclists" — Richard Betts (@richardabetts) November 8, 2020

There is no such thing as being taxed for using the roads. Taxes on vehicles are for the vehicles and based upon the amount of CO2 they put out. pic.twitter.com/XVEWWcJfBA — Amedeo Felix (@amedeo_felix) November 8, 2020

It's funny really. All the people claiming cyclists should have insurance etc and cause damage and are dangerous etc.. if that's the case, why do you drive so close to cyclists and try and intimidate them? I'm a motorcyclist and see it every day, car drivers are dangerous. — #18 (@arcticmartyn) November 8, 2020

What you forget is that many cyclists own cars and pay road tax. Cycling is good for the environment and for health. Many cyclists choose to cycle some days to do their bit for the planet. Maybe you should do that instead of being driven around in big chauffeur driven vehicles? — Carrie B 🕷😷😰🇬🇧🇪🇺#FBPE (@cbtwittle) November 8, 2020

But is it worth engaging with Farage, and others, on issues involving cycling? Last week, Jeremy Clarkson once again blamed cycle lanes for congestion in London and many of you suggested it would be better to ignore the former Top Gear presenter rather than engage with his argument. Farage has made his ignorance evident and is unlikely to change such strong anti-cycling views even when faced with facts...so should we just ignore him?

Let us know your views by voting in our poll...