Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Ignore or challenge? Is it worth engaging with Nigel Farage about cycling?; No new deal at Bahrain McLaren for Mark Cavendish; Chris Froome's emotional reflection after final race for Team Ineos; New study supports e-bike safety + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through the start of the week on the live blog...
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 09:19
14
Farage screenshot from YouTube
16:45
Sir Chris Hoy staying active

We've long since known that track sprinters win the award for 'biggest quads in the sport'. There's no power-to-weight ratio here, just pure power and it seems Sir Chris Hoy is putting his tree trunk legs to good use with some retirement gym work.

We've done some maths because to put 215kg in persepctive and it turns out it's the equivalent of Hoy squatting with three and a half Nairo Quintanas on his back...impressive.

15:35
Positive news from Railton LTN

The positive impact that infrastructure can have on cycling participation is exemplified by these encouraging statistics from Railton LTN. Having surveyed the LTN for three months they saw a 131% increase in cyclists, 75% of all journeys on Railton Road were by bike and perhaps most importantly there was a 450% increase in children and cargo bikes.

Last week LTNs were debated in Parliament and more than 120 doctors and nurses wrote to Sadiq Khan asking for him to push ahead with plans for more schemes in the capital.

14:48
13:12
No new deal at Bahrain McLaren for Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish Scheldeprijs interview still via Sporza.PNG

Mark Cavendish's exit from Bahrain McLaren looked to be all but confirmed yesterday when the team announced nine riders who had signed new contracts for 2021 - Cavendish was not included. It has long been suspected that the Manxman would depart the team after just one season, with the 35-year-old struggling to recapture the form that saw him win 30 stages of the Tour de France between 2008 and 2016. After Gent-Wevelgem, the sprinter suggested that it might have been the final race of his career before reasserting his desire to continue racing beyond 2020. Welsh rider Stephen Williams and Heinrich Haussler were two of the nine to have signed new deals. On Friday we reported that the team will be renamed Bahrain Victorious next season.

14:06
New Selle San Marco saddle
Selle San Marco press release

The new Aspide Short saddle has a reduced length which Selle San Marco claim increases comfort on the bike. It is 28mm shorter than the previous Aspide model and can be bought in eight different models depending on width and material of rail.

Our review of one of Selle San Marco's other short style saddles, the ShortFit Dynamic, can be read here.

12:30
Your round...

It's normally Champagne that the pros are sipping on the final stage of a Grand Tour, but this throwback to the final stage of the Vuelta in 2017 is much more to our taste. Coffee on the go for race winner Chris Froome, even delivered by second-placed Vincenzo Nibali's teammate Valerio Agnoli. With the cafe shut for the foreseeable future we might just have to give this a try next weekend.

12:28
12:10
Transcontinental Race hopes to go ahead as planned in 2021
Fiona Kolbinger Transcontinental day 1_Credit AngusSung.co_.uk for Transcontinental.cc

Transcontinental No 8 is to go ahead as planned in the summer of 2021, as things stand. The Race Manual for the 2021 edition is due to be released in December which will provide more detail about the race. The organisers hope the race can run in a similar format to previous years but have stressed the need to stay adaptable to any COVID-19 restrictions that may apply next summer.

11:12
Twitter reaction to Farage question
Farage tweet

Well that was pretty unanimous.... @BeeCycling captured the mood on Twitter pretty well.

11:28
10:19
Is it worth engaging with Nigel Farage about cycling?

Who'd have thought it? We can add Nigel Farage to the list of ignorant anti-cyclists... In his woeful Daily Mail article titled: "Cyclists need to stop being so pious, pay road tax - and obey the rules like us motorists", Farage wheels out all the usual baseless claims that cyclists are familiar with by now.

Unsurprisingly Farage has received a great deal of pushback for his 'argument'...

But is it worth engaging with Farage, and others, on issues involving cycling? Last week, Jeremy Clarkson once again blamed cycle lanes for congestion in London and many of you suggested it would be better to ignore the former Top Gear presenter rather than engage with his argument. Farage has made his ignorance evident and is unlikely to change such strong anti-cycling views even when faced with facts...so should we just ignore him?

Let us know your views by voting in our poll... 

Should we just ignore Nigel Farage or challenge his bollocks?

Ignore him
Challenge him
 
 
 
 
 
 
09:46
Vuelta reaction

Pascal Ackermann won the stage, Primoz Roglic won the race...three weeks of scintillating racing finished a reduced but much-needed 2020 season. The Slovenian was able to lift his Bianchi above his head in Madrid as the winner of the Vuelta for the second year running.

Roglic Bianchi

Richard Carapaz finished second but you wouldn't have known it from the celebrations of hundreds of Ecuadorian fans who greeted their hero after the final stage... 

And there was this nice moment between Chris Froome and Rui Oliveira as well...

09:27
Study suggests e-bike injuries no more serious than those sustained on normal bikes
e-bike riding in city - via shimano.PNG

A Dutch study on injuries sustained by cyclists has found that the injuries sustained by e-bike users were no more serious than those sustained by riders of non-electric bikes. The study looked at 169 cases where cyclists were admitted to hospital and found that the only major difference was that e-bike users tended to be older than those riding non-electric bikes. No group suffered injuries much more serious than the other with the study concluding: "Except for a higher rate of thoracic and soft-tissue trauma in e-bikers, no differences were found in the mechanism and severity of injury."

09:05
Chris Froome emotional after final race with Team Ineos

Four Tour de France titles, two Vuelta a Espana, one Giro d'Italia and a decade later and Chris Froome has raced for Team Ineos for the final time. Visibly emotional after the finish line in Madrid, the 35-year-old relived his favourite memories with the team. Froome was awarded the trophy for his first Grand Tour win, the 2011 Vuelta, before Stage 21 after it was retrospectively given to Foome following Juan Jose Cobo's three-year suspension for doping offences last year. 

"Obviously it's been an emotional day. My last day with the team, it's been 11 years. I'm excited for what lies ahead but it's also time for me to reflect on all the highs and lows," Froome said.

Latest Comments