Ian Stannard retires due to rheumatoid arthritis (+ video of greatest win); Doctors and nurses show support for LTNs and call on Sadiq Khan to increase road safety measures + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Nov 05, 2020 09:33
3
Ian Stannard at 2019 UCI Road World Championships (picture credit Simon Wilkinson, SWPix.com).JPG
09:42
Ian Stannard retires due to rheumatoid arthritis

Team Ineos stalwart Ian Stannard has retired after a decade riding for the team. Stannard won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad two years consecutively in 2014 an 2015 and also finished on the podium at Paris-Roubaix in 2016.

Stannard said: "It’s disappointing to have to stop like this but it is clearly the right decision for my health and my family.

“We have explored all of the options this year to deal with my condition, and the team has been there with me every step of the way. I started to hope that I could manage the problem during lockdown, but as soon as I returned to racing I knew that my body wouldn’t be able to perform at any level anymore."

Team doctor Richard Usher said: “Ian was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 12 months ago. It has caused him severe inflammation in the joints, and Ian has had pain in his wrists, knees and ankles. We have tried various treatments but ultimately Ian has taken the best decision for his long term health.”

Stannard is perhaps best known for the second of those Omloop victories where he somehow outfoxed Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Stijn Vandenbergh to win from a four-man break. We never get bored of watching it...

09:17
Doctors and nurses express support for LTNs
Hackney LTN (via Twitter video)

More than 120 doctors and nurses have expressed their support for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and asked London Mayor Sadiq Khan to implement more traffic safety infrastructure. The letter backs plans for more LTNs across the capital and suggests the concern that many have raised of emergency service vehicles being unable to access incidents because roads are blocked off may not be valid. 

The letter cites reduction in fatalities, tackling obesity and air pollution as three key reasons for further implementation of LTNs. It says: "We recognise the adverse impact that motor vehicles have on our patients and the broader community. We therefore strongly support the measures you have been putting in place.

"We are concerned that some of these valuable schemes have been removed, and consideration is being given to remove others. We would like to lend our support to TFLand council leaders across London to continue increasing the road changes to promote walking and cycling not removing them."

LTNs have become more widespread across the capital since the first lockdown in the spring and often involve barriers, such as plant boxes, being placed in residential streets to prevent motorists from rat running to avoid main roads. The schemes have been widely praised for their efforts to reduce pollution and make streets safer for active travel. However, there has also been a vocal backlash from drivers whose journeys now take longer and some shop owners who claim it reduces custom to their businesses. Yesterday there was a debate in Parliament over the issue.

The full letter can be read here.

