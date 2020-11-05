Ian Stannard retires due to rheumatoid arthritis (+ video of greatest win); Doctors and nurses show support for LTNs and call on Sadiq Khan to increase road safety measures + more on the live blog

End of an era. After a hugely successful career, British rider Ian Stannard has been forced to retire from professional racing due to rheumatoid arthritis. Read the thoughts of Ian and Sir Dave Brailsford: — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) November 5, 2020

Team Ineos stalwart Ian Stannard has retired after a decade riding for the team. Stannard won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad two years consecutively in 2014 an 2015 and also finished on the podium at Paris-Roubaix in 2016.

Stannard said: "It’s disappointing to have to stop like this but it is clearly the right decision for my health and my family.

“We have explored all of the options this year to deal with my condition, and the team has been there with me every step of the way. I started to hope that I could manage the problem during lockdown, but as soon as I returned to racing I knew that my body wouldn’t be able to perform at any level anymore."

Team doctor Richard Usher said: “Ian was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 12 months ago. It has caused him severe inflammation in the joints, and Ian has had pain in his wrists, knees and ankles. We have tried various treatments but ultimately Ian has taken the best decision for his long term health.”

Stannard is perhaps best known for the second of those Omloop victories where he somehow outfoxed Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Stijn Vandenbergh to win from a four-man break. We never get bored of watching it...