Live blog

"Funny, because it's not congested for anyone who wants to cycle": Twitter responds as Jeremy Clarkson blames cycle lanes for congestion; Bahrain McLaren renamed Bahrain Victorious; A swig of Bikefast; New SRAM derailleur + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog by Dan Alexander carrying you through to the weekend...
Fri, Nov 06, 2020 09:28
Jeremy Clarkson screenshot from YouTube
17:08
14:30
Your thoughts and responses to Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson did what Jeremy Clarkson does and blamed the traffic jam he was sat in on the cycle lane next to it. Unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of people ready and well-informed to let the former Top Gear presenter know the real reason for the traffic jam...

On Facebook, Conor O'Brien said: "The only thing in London that ever held a car up in London is the car in front, it’s called traffic, would anyone seriously take the advice of Jeremy Clarkson on matters relating to traffic flows in a capital city."

Another user added a link to this 2017 EU data, which shows UK motorists sit in traffic more than any other EU nation and far more than countries such with more cycling infrastructure, such as Germany and The Netherlands.

Gary Cope suggested: "Cycles don't congest as they keep moving, you may be made to drive a bit slower until you can pass. Imagine if every cyclist swapped their steed for a car! Now that would be congestion..."

Lots of very valid points there, although some were more sympathetic to Clarkson's argument and asked what could be done to make the transition to people using bike lanes more efficient.

And this one was just quite funny so why not have a Friday afternoon laugh...

16:16
Magnus Cort Nielsen wins Stage 16 of the Vuelta

EF Pro Cycling's Magnus Cort Nielsen won a reduced bunch sprint ahead of Primoz Roglic and Rui Costa on Stage 16 of the Vuelta. Another gruelling day in the saddle saw all of the pure sprinters dropped and allowed the puncheurs and GC men to challenge for stage honours. 

16:26
15:50
New team name proving popular with road.cc readers already

Tell us how you really feel David...

15:57
13:53
Bahrain McLaren's new name

Bahrain-McLaren won their first and only WorldTour race on Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia last month. This hasn't stopped them taking a confident approach to their team name for next season. Introducing...Bahrain Victorious. Yes that really is what the team of Mikel Landa and Wout Poels will be named next year (hopefuly they will win something to live up to their bold title). The other two changes in sponsor and team names in the men's WorldTour are Citroën, who are joining AG2R Citroën, and Mitchelton Scott, reverting back to their familiar Greenedge Cycling label. For the women, CCC Liv will become Liv Racing, while Mitchelton Scott will also be named Greenedge Cycling. 

12:02
You've heard of Buckfast, now we've got Bikefast

This week we shared our Christmas gifts for cyclists: presents for less than £50...here's another possible stocking filler. Guaranteed to make you feel great, without the sore head the following day. Made by cycling art and gift experts Victory Chimp this novelty bottle "brewed by Benedictine Monkeys" will keep you fuelled over the winter.

12:54
Ian Stannard the "toughest cyclist you've ever met"

Mark Cavendish has joined the list of pro riders and fans congratulating Ian Stannard on his incredible racing career. Stannard announced his retirement yesterday due to rheumatoid arthritis.

Cav said: "When there’s debate about the toughest cyclist you’ve ever met, there’s only ever been one answer from me: Ian Stannard. But off the bike, a gentle giant, absolutely loved by everybody who knows him. Mate, your loyalty, commitment & strength to dig deep are values for life, not just cycling. It’s been a real joy to grow through this sport with you. Thank you for everything. Not just what you’ve done for me, but what you’ve done for cycling. Congratulations on a brilliant career."

12:38
SRAM introduces upgraded 11-speed Red eTap rear derailleur in quietest product launch ever
In our updated guide to SRAM components, just published this morning, we note probably the quietest product launch in the history of bike components, SRAM's Red eTap A2 11-speed rear derailleur. Intended as a service and warranty replacement for the original eTap rear mechs it incorporates technology from SRAM's AXS rear derailleurs, which should improve shifting for owners of eTap v1 systems. It's almost enough to make us stop sulking about the lack of an upgrade path from 11-speed eTap to AXS 12-speed.

Read about the SRAM's Red eTap A2 11-speed rear derailleur 

12:50
10:45
It’s a beautiful day so where are the bloody cyclists?

It's no real surprise that Jeremy Clarkson has had another pop at cycle lanes is it? Last year he said that "bikes can f*@% off in a YoutTube rant. The former Top Gear presenter couldn't understand why he was stuck in traffic despite cars being backed up ahead of him for as far as the image shows. Instead, Clarkson decided the cause of his delay was the segregated cycle lane next to him. He wrote: "It's a beautiful day so where are the bloody cyclists?". The good people of Instagram didn't disappoint with their replies.. One said: "Already at work as they didn't get stuck in the traffic." 

10:22
One way to stay visible...
09:57
Filippo Ganna tests positive for COVID-19
World time trial champion Filippo Ganna has tested positive for coronavirus. The Italian sensation was at a national track team training camp in Lombardy but has since returned home to self-quarantine. Ganna was preparing for the UEC Track European Championships which start next week. The Ineos rider dominated the time trial stages at last month's Giro d'Italia, winning all three stages against the clock as well as a road stage in the first week. 

09:41
Michael Rogers joins UCI as Innovation Manager
Three-time UCI World ITT Champion Michael Rogers has joined the UCI to help develop cycling esports and new technologies in races, such as use of riders' in-race data. As a professional Rogers rode the Tour de France 11 times with his best Grand Tour GC result coming at the 2009 Giro d'Italia, when he finished sixth. The UCI announced the appointment at their virtual UCI Congress on Thursday. Rogers has experience of esports cycling and founded the virtual training platform VirtuGo.

09:02
Council's own van driver close passes cyclist back on the road after popular cycle lane is scrapped

North Tyneside Council are becoming a regular feature here for their ability to shoot themselves in the foot. Last week it was promoting their new batch of electric cargo bikes on the cycleway just days before the infrastructure was to be scrapped. But this week they might just have outdone themselves... Steve Boyle highlighted this incident which happened two days after the council dismantled the Sunrise Cycleway. He was close passed by one of the council's own van drivers while cycling on the road where the cycleway used to run. North Tyneside Council responded on Twitter saying they were looking into the matter.

One Twitter user responded to the picture saying: "Talk about adding insult to injury by this dangerous behaviour after they removed the protected cycleway!"

On Monday the cycleway was dismantled to make room for the return of the two-way road with the council citing falling usage numbers as the reason behind the decision. The Living Streets North Tyneside group appealed for the cycle lane to stay and highlighted the need to encourage active travel and healthy living during lockdown. Earlier this week we reported that the cycleway had been targeted by vandals who spread nails across the path.

