"Funny, because it's not congested for anyone who wants to cycle": Twitter responds as Jeremy Clarkson blames cycle lanes for congestion; Bahrain McLaren renamed Bahrain Victorious; A swig of Bikefast; New SRAM derailleur + more on the live blog

Jeremy Clarkson did what Jeremy Clarkson does and blamed the traffic jam he was sat in on the cycle lane next to it. Unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of people ready and well-informed to let the former Top Gear presenter know the real reason for the traffic jam...

On Facebook, Conor O'Brien said: "The only thing in London that ever held a car up in London is the car in front, it’s called traffic, would anyone seriously take the advice of Jeremy Clarkson on matters relating to traffic flows in a capital city."

Another user added a link to this 2017 EU data, which shows UK motorists sit in traffic more than any other EU nation and far more than countries such with more cycling infrastructure, such as Germany and The Netherlands.

Gary Cope suggested: "Cycles don't congest as they keep moving, you may be made to drive a bit slower until you can pass. Imagine if every cyclist swapped their steed for a car! Now that would be congestion..."

Lots of very valid points there, although some were more sympathetic to Clarkson's argument and asked what could be done to make the transition to people using bike lanes more efficient.

I wonder if it is worse. Wouldn’t surprise me and it does highlight the challenge that we need to convert those sitting stationary in cars to cyclists making better progress and making use of those lanes. — Al (@autosportmoto) November 6, 2020

And this one was just quite funny so why not have a Friday afternoon laugh...