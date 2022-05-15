Top American gravel racer shot dead in Texas

A leading American gravel racer has been shot dead in Austin, Texas.

Moriah Wilson, known as ‘Mo’ had been staying with a friend ahead of yesterday’s Gravel Locos race, and had been favourite to win the event, reports Fox News.

Her friend returned home on Wednesday evening at around 10pm and found the 25-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save her.

Leadville Race Series paid tribute to Wilson, who lived in Colorado, saying: “Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Moriah Wilson. Mo brought an abundance of kindness, humility, and seemingly endless talent to the world. Her absence will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling.

“Our deepest condolences go out to those close to Mo and the entire cycling community as we mourn this difficult tragedy."

In a statement supplied to VeloNews on Friday, Wilson’s family said:

We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us. We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day. Please do not reach out for interviews or comments for the rest of May. We are planning a celebration of life in June and will be forthcoming with details soon. Eric, Karen and Matt Wilson

Austin Police Department has reportedly identified a “person of interest” in connection with the case.