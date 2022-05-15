Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Top American gravel racer shot dead in Texas

Top American gravel racer shot dead in Texas

Moriah Wilson was found with fatal gunshot wounds by friend with whom she was staying
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, May 15, 2022 11:43
0

A leading American gravel racer has been shot dead in Austin, Texas.

Moriah Wilson, known as ‘Mo’ had been staying with a friend ahead of yesterday’s Gravel Locos race, and had been favourite to win the event, reports Fox News.

Her friend returned home on Wednesday evening at around 10pm and found the 25-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save her.

Leadville Race Series paid tribute to Wilson, who lived in Colorado, saying: “Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Moriah Wilson. Mo brought an abundance of kindness, humility, and seemingly endless talent to the world. Her absence will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling.

“Our deepest condolences go out to those close to Mo and the entire cycling community as we mourn this difficult tragedy."

In a statement supplied to VeloNews on Friday, Wilson’s family said:

We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.

We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.

 Please do not reach out for interviews or comments for the rest of May. We are planning a celebration of life in June and will be forthcoming with details soon. 

Eric, Karen and Matt Wilson

Austin Police Department has reportedly identified a “person of interest” in connection with the case.

 

Moriah Wilson
Texas
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

  • hirsute 1 sec ago

    I tend to stick to the advisory limit in a car as I'm aware of the extra risk involved with loose chippings....

    in: Near Miss of the Day 769: Punishment pass
  • Gus T 22 min 4 sec ago

    Of course they could also advertise that they are shut on Sunday but will stay open longer on Saturday to allow Sunday Customer's to get there to...

    in: Tour of Cambridgeshire will cost business £10,000
  • Daniel Norton 1 hour 15 min ago

    Oh, I don't think the MVDP and Cort picks were just for that stage.  In my case, I expected them to be in the mix the following day, pick 'em in...

    in: Giro d’Italia
  • EddyBerckx 3 hours 31 min ago

    The big problem is the squaring off of rear tyres - can make them pretty dodgy when you start going back out on the road 

    in: Wahoo Kickr Rollr Smart Bike Roller
  • Secret_squirrel 13 hours 46 min ago

    Not entirely correct. It pops up a warning.  Disabling only happens when the battery is removed which in this case the thief will need a secure...

    in: Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder
  • HoarseMann 14 hours 36 min ago

    and even if you are racing it might not be the best choice. Mark Beaumont went for Ultegra on his round-the-world ride, as he found it gave him...

    in: Dura ace cassette 11-30
  • Sriracha 15 hours 50 min ago

    I guess their message is that, when it comes to climate change, we all have skin in the game. Just wish they could spell power.

    in: ‘Free Wilders’ to cycle naked across Britain
  • Cycloid 16 hours 7 min ago

    I had Eveready lights attached to my bike in the 70's.But whether or not I used them is open to question. Most of the time they could not be seen...

    in: Did you use Ever Ready lights?
  • wtjs 16 hours 37 min ago

    It really does seem as though the various police forces make it up as they go along, with the aim of avoiding taking the matter seriously. And I...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 768
  • IanMSpencer 17 hours 34 min ago

    Big issues on second hand bikes: worn out wheels - with rim brakes, wheels are wearing parts, so depending on how they have been ridden, a bike...

    in: Used road bike recommendations: £500