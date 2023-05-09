Near Miss of the Day 864: Bus driver squeezes cyclist towards kerb at stop

Another Near Miss of the Day submission from London, this time as a bus driver pulled into a stop, squeezing a cyclist on their inside towards the kerb and to a standstill.

The incident happened last Thursday as road.cc reader Adrian passed through Stockwell across a "bad layout" that "feeds a cycle lane from one of the busiest cycle junctions in London into a bus lane, shortly before a bus stop".

"I know it well and so if there are any buses I watch their indicators very carefully," he told us. "This driver elected to use them as a statement of fact rather than intent, long after my options had gone. I've not reported it to the police, but I'll send it to TfL. The driver just blanked me – no recognition of me or the incident at all."

road.cc contacted Transport for London and will update this story with any comment provided.

The footage is strikingly similar to that of NMotD 851 which prompted TfL to launch an investigation after an "unaccpetable" close passing bus driver pulled a similar manoeuvre to the one seen here.

The rider described the driving as "bullyish", meaning "you have no option but to brake or you're going to get hit by a bus".

At the time, TfL's head of bus operations, Rosie Trew, told road.cc that the government body and RATP, who operate the route on TfL's behalf, are currently investigating the incident.

"Driving that endangers cyclists or pedestrians is unacceptable and far from the required standard of our bus drivers," Trew told us almost exactly three months ago today. "We are working with RATP… to investigate this incident and ensure it doesn't happen again."

