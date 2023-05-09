Support road.cc

Cyclist killed in Mallorca after motorcyclist under influence of drugs hits group ride head-on

The Guardia Civil reports the group of Polish cyclists were hit near Pollença when the motorcyclist lost control on a bend
by Dan Alexander
Tue, May 09, 2023 13:14
1

A Polish cyclist on holiday in Mallorca has died after a motorcyclist, who later tested positive for drugs, lost control of his Harley-Davidson and smashed into a group ride.

The incident happened on Friday at around 3pm on the Serra Tramuntana road near Pollença in the north of the island — the town a popular base for riders visiting on cycling trips — and saw two riders suffer injuries and one rider killed after the motorcyclist crossed into the wrong lane, causing a head-on collision.

Both the motorcyclist and the worst injured of the three cyclists were rushed to hospital, the bicycle rider at the time in a critical state but later dying as a result of his injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 62-year-old Spaniard as reported by Mallorca Diario, tested positive for drugs and has been arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

In 2018, a group of nine German cyclists were hit by the driver of a Porsche who later tested positive for cannabis. Christoph Bohnen, a 47-year-old from Bavaria, lost his life in the shocking collision, the driver Anais Marco had already been facing a driving ban for drug driving.

car_involved_in_mallorca_collision_via_diario_de_mallorca_twitter.jpg

"I'm not a drug addict who goes out on the road to kill eight people," she said at the time. "When I was going to overtake, they were two in two, but suddenly four went in parallel, occupying almost the entire lane. Suddenly I see that I am on top of the cyclists and hit the brakes."

She also said that the sun had blinded her and that it was when she put her visor down that she hit them.

In 2016, a Scottish cyclist died following a collision with the driver of a lorry at a roundabout between Alcudia and Puerto Alcudia. Father-of-two Graeme McGilvray was on an annual trip to the Mediterranean island with the Lomond Roads Cycling Club when the tragic incident happened.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

