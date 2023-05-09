Air ambulance called to Fred Whitton incident on Hardknott Pass

An air ambulance was called to an incident on the infamous Hardknott Pass during Sunday's Fred Whitton, the iconic Lake District sportive that takes in all the area's toughest climbs and is regarded as one of, if not the toughest event for amateur riders in the UK.

Cumbria Police and the event organisers confirmed to road.cc that a female participant had been taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service and was kept in overnight, but the ultimately minor injuries were "not as serious as first thought".

The air ambulance attended an incident near the fearsome upper slopes of Hardknott Pass, a YouTube video by one participant, mile2k, showed riders waiting patiently behind as the helicopter left the scene.

Later in the video riders are seen waiting again as emergency services attend to a crash on the next climb — Wyrnose Pass.

"Not as serious as first thought the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," Cumbria Police told road.cc about the Hardknott incident, the event's organisers confirming "nothing too serious, only one rider kept overnight in hospital".

The 112-mile (180km) event, sponsored by Wheelbase, includes 3,600m (11,811ft) of climbing over Kirkstone Pass, Honister Pass, Newlands Pass, Whinlatter, Hardknott and Wrynose, and is named after Fred Whitton, a member of the Lakes Road Club who died in 1998.

This year's edition also saw the course record broken as 17-year-old Finlay Hawker set a quite incredible time of 5:26 at an average speed of 33.5km/h (20.8mph).

Smashing KOMs as he went, Hawker had a normalised power of 257w for the day, still flying up the slopes of the final climb of Blea Tarn at 22km/h after five hours of brutal Lake District climbing.

That's surely deserving of some kudos...