Air ambulance called to Fred Whitton incident on Hardknott Pass

An air ambulance was called to an incident on the infamous Hardknott Pass during Sunday's Fred Whitton, the iconic Lake District sportive that takes in all the area's toughest climbs and is regarded as one of, if not the toughest event for amateur riders in the UK.
Cumbria Police and the event organisers confirmed to road.cc that a female participant had been taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service and was kept in overnight, but the ultimately minor injuries were "not as serious as first thought".
The air ambulance attended an incident near the fearsome upper slopes of Hardknott Pass, a YouTube video by one participant, mile2k, showed riders waiting patiently behind as the helicopter left the scene.
Later in the video riders are seen waiting again as emergency services attend to a crash on the next climb — Wyrnose Pass.
"Not as serious as first thought the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," Cumbria Police told road.cc about the Hardknott incident, the event's organisers confirming "nothing too serious, only one rider kept overnight in hospital".
The 112-mile (180km) event, sponsored by Wheelbase, includes 3,600m (11,811ft) of climbing over Kirkstone Pass, Honister Pass, Newlands Pass, Whinlatter, Hardknott and Wrynose, and is named after Fred Whitton, a member of the Lakes Road Club who died in 1998.
This year's edition also saw the course record broken as 17-year-old Finlay Hawker set a quite incredible time of 5:26 at an average speed of 33.5km/h (20.8mph).
Smashing KOMs as he went, Hawker had a normalised power of 257w for the day, still flying up the slopes of the final climb of Blea Tarn at 22km/h after five hours of brutal Lake District climbing.
That's surely deserving of some kudos...
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.
Sad to learn of this terrible incident. I have cycled that area and the local drivers were generally very careful. Condolences to the victims,...
Riv have some interesting clothing.
not sure about in Yorkshire, but up here it would be seen as increasing his floorspace and thus increasing the amount payable under business rates....
my first attempt at refurb was of a John Atkins frame - a cyclo crosser back in the day and there is still a shop with the name
I think I've mentioned this before but in the late 70s, Raleigh spent a million quid researching the best braking material for stopping in the rain...
"SunGod announces Ineos Grenadiers Team Edition eyewear" So you can look as stupid as IGD do...
After 9-11, I had to go through "enhanced security" to get into Canary Wharf every day, which included having an explosives check on my bike......
I can't help thinking that dropping 5 PSI will help many riders get the same magically restorative effects due to reduced fatigue and strain...
If they had been wearing motoring helmets they could have used them as boyancy aids.
As you're no doubt aware Simon, Edinburgh is a very mixed bag. There are some "very good - for the UK" parts. Many of these are accidents of...