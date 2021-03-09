British Cycling outlines proposed timetable for return of activities

British Cycling has outlined its proposed timetable for a return to sanctioned activities in England as lockdown restrictions ease, although the governing body has warned that “uncertainty” remains over a number of issues, and that it will be a fortnight or so before “definitive guidance” is forthcoming from the government.

The update to its coronavirus guidance, which ties in with The Way Forward framework that British Cycling established last year, follows discussions yesterday with Sport England and other national governing bodies.

It has underlined that “With a number of details still to be confirmed, this information will remain subject to change as British Cycling works to manage a safe and responsible return for our activities, however, the organisation is keen to share as much detail as possible to support our clubs, volunteers, event organisers and other stakeholders in their planning.”

Under current regulations in England, people can go out cycling with members of their household or support bubble, or alone and with one member of another household. Cycling for under-18s and school sport is also permitted as part of education provision and wraparound care.

Below, we set out British Cycling’s proposed timetable for a return to activities, which tie in with the government’s plans for relaxation of lockdown restrictions – with the caveat, of course, that the dates stated are the earliest possible, and are subject to change.

Step 1 From March 29: British Cycling-affiliated Club rides or recreation programme rides for up to 15 participants (or limited to relevant leader/rider ratios), on highways, trails and tracks. Outdoor coach-led club training and coaching for all ages. Numbers to be determined by a coach’s qualification. Indoor coaching for under-18s and disabled people, subject to facility access. Outdoor club, local and regional competition and challenge events, such as sportives, across a range of disciplines. This will be subject to guidance set out in The Way Forward. Indoor regional competition for under-18s and disabled people, subject to facility access. Private provision of education courses limited to six people, delivered outdoors. Step 2 From 12 April at the earliest: Outdoor regional and some national competition and challenge events across a range of disciplines, including pilots for road racing and downhill mountain bike events with uplift. British Cycling education course delivery, subject to facility access Step 3 From 17 May at the earliest: Recreational group and club riding in any number (or limited to relevant leader/rider ratios), on highways, trails and tracks. Indoor and outdoor coach-led club training and coaching for all ages. Indoor regional and national competition all ages. Step 4 From 21 June at the earliest: All activity to resume.

British Cycling’s Cycling Delivery Director, Dani Every, commented: “We are working hard now, as we have been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, to enable a safe and responsible return to sanctioned activities as soon as we are able, while also looking after the health and wellbeing of all involved.

“Like everybody in the cycling community, we are excited to get back to racing, riding with friends, coaching sessions and challenging ourselves, and fortunately the firm foundations we laid in developing The Way Forward guidance and practical experience of delivering events and activities last year means that we are in a strong position looking ahead to the spring and summer.

“While we know that certain challenges remain, particularly in securing local permissions for road racing and Covid-secure uplift facilities in downhill mountain biking, we are working hard alongside our discipline commissions and other key stakeholder groups to find solutions. We remain confident that we can reintroduce these events over the coming months, and hope to deliver test events at Steps 2 and 3 of the roadmap, planning for which is currently well underway.

She added: “We thank the Government for their support in enabling certain cycling activities to continue during the pandemic, by maintaining the elite sport exemption and enabling individuals, households and pairs to ride together, and now look forward to beginning the process of rebuilding the grassroots of our sport.”