"Accident waiting to happen": Cyclists raise concerns about dangerous cycle lane bollards; CCTV appeal for driver in high-speed crash with cyclist; Sam Bennett beaten to Irish award by French teammate; Trek-Segafredo equal base pay + more on the live blog

Trek-Segafredo has raised their female riders' salaries to equal, and in some cases exceed, the minimum salary requirement for male riders as set by the UCI. Currently, WorldTour men's teams are obliged to pay their riders a base salary of €40,045, while the figure is €20,000 for women's teams. Trek-Segafredo told Cyclingnews that they have increased their female riders base salary to that of their male counterparts.

"Salary really depends on the individual but we can confirm that all of our professional road cycling athletes—regardless of gender—make at or above the minimum for the men’s program," said Eric Bjorling, Director of Brand Marketing at Trek Bicycles.

"There has been some talk that pro cycling might require raising the Women’s WorldTour minimum to the same as the men’s and this is something we strongly support. That said, we didn’t want to wait for a mandate, so we made the decision to do this on our own in the fall of 2020. It went into effect January 1, 2021."