Live blog

"Accident waiting to happen": Cyclists raise concerns about dangerous cycle lane bollards; CCTV appeal for driver in high-speed crash with cyclist; Sam Bennett beaten to Irish award by French teammate; Trek-Segafredo equal base pay + more on the live blog

It's Friday and the weekend is almost in sight, Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Jan 29, 2021 08:59
8
Manchester cycle lane bollards
15:46
Rapha Prestige 2021: Could this be your first post-covid cycling adventure?
Rapha Prestige Peak District (Rapha)

Rapha has launched its Prestige campaign for 2021, a reminder that we may all one day be able to get back to riding our bikes with whoever we want wherever we want. Now in its 14th year the challenge involves small amateur teams riding an unsupported and unmarshalled adventure. The rules are simple: start and finish as a team and pass through all the checkpoints. The UK Prestige event has been tentatively pencilled in the calendar for August and will involve conquering a route in the Yorkshire Dales.

Rapha says the events "take riders on and off-road for the ultimate riding experience, delivering unforgettable memories, long-lasting friendships and that all important fun along the way". That's what it's all about...

15:32
Lego cycle lanes
Lego cycle lanes

This Lego product proposal has the noble aim of making Lego City bicycle friendly...

15:24
12:05
"Accident waiting to happen": Cyclists raise concerns about dangerous cycle lane bollards
14:14
Peter Sagan takes a birthday tumble
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)

I'm sure Peter Sagan's had better birthday presents than a bit of road rash. The three-time world champion shared these photos of his war wounds on Instagram having hit the deck during a six-hour training ride. Sagan wrote: "My brother Juarj Sagan is taking care of the new scratches that I got for my birthday. I'm alive and fine, so all is well!"

14:06
Strange cargo bike
13:53
13:43
Trek-Segafredo will pay the same base salary to their male and female riders in 2021
Trek Segafredo Emonda 2021 - 1

Trek-Segafredo has raised their female riders' salaries to equal, and in some cases exceed, the minimum salary requirement for male riders as set by the UCI. Currently, WorldTour men's teams are obliged to pay their riders a base salary of €40,045, while the figure is €20,000 for women's teams. Trek-Segafredo told Cyclingnews that they have increased their female riders base salary to that of their male counterparts. 

"Salary really depends on the individual but we can confirm that all of our professional road cycling athletes—regardless of gender—make at or above the minimum for the men’s program," said Eric Bjorling, Director of Brand Marketing at Trek Bicycles.

"There has been some talk that pro cycling might require raising the Women’s WorldTour minimum to the same as the men’s and this is something we strongly support. That said, we didn’t want to wait for a mandate, so we made the decision to do this on our own in the fall of 2020. It went into effect January 1, 2021."

12:41
Science Vale Cycling Network routes open to the public following £5.8 million cycle and footpath project
Science Vale Cycling Network (Oxfordshire County Council)

The £5.8 million investment into the first phase of the Science Vale Cycling Network has been completed, opening up more than 10km of new and improved cycle and pedestrian paths between Abingdon, Wantage and Didcot in South Oxfordshire. Councillor Yvonne Constance of Oxfordshire County Council said: "The completion of these five cycling routes is great news for this part of the county, and complements the work being carried out in Oxford, Witney and Bicester as part of our active travel programme.

"Having the infrastructure in place is a huge factor when it comes to persuading people to swap the car for the bike, and the Science Vale Cycle Network is just the sort of project that will make it easier to take the healthier option.”

Science Vale Cycling Network (Oxfordshire County Council)

 

12:12
11:32
Watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on the BBC this weekend

With more and more races getting cancelled by the day at least we've got this weekend's action to look forward to. And what's more, the races will be available free to watch on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Perfect for another likely wet and cold weekend outside. The women's and U23 races are to be held tomorrow before the men's race on Sunday. 

Tom Pidcock will be flying the British flag at the event, hoping to challenge Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert for a shot at the rainbow bands. Speaking to the BBC ahead of the race, Pidcock said: "This winter gives me confidence I can race with these guys to the line. I'd love to be the world road champion or win the Tour de France. But maybe it doesn't have to be that specific - just be one of the biggest guys in cycling."

Here's when and how you can catch all the action:

Saturday 30 January

14:10-15:25 - Women's Elite Race - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

17:10-18:25 & 22:00-23:15 - Women's Elite Race - BBC Red Button (replay)

Sunday 31 January

14:10-15:40 - Men's Elite Race - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

14:30-15:40 - Men's Elite Race - BBC Red Button

15:40-16:55 & 20:30-21:45 - Women's Elite Race (replay)

16:55-18:25 & 21:45-23:15 - Men's Elite Race - BBC Red Button (replay)

10:37
Police CCTV appeal for driver involved in high-speed collision with cyclist
Bristol driver crashes into cyclist

Yesterday, Avon and Somerset Police launched a CCTV appeal in the hope of catching the driver involved in this frightening incident. The driver speeds across the junction without stopping, slamming into the cyclist at high-speed before fleeing the scene. The collision happened just after 8.15pm on Wednesday 25 November on Kingsmead Road in the Speedwell area of Bristol. Due to her injuries the cyclist, a woman in her 50s, needed hospital treatment but has fortunately since been discharged. 

The full video can be viewed on Avon and Somerset Police's website. It is believed the car is a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc. After the crash the driver turned around, drove past the cyclist and left the scene in the direction of Meadow Vale Road.

Avon and Somerset Police has asked that anyone who recognises the car or has information calls 101 and cites the reference 5220266271.

Bristol driver crashes into cyclist

 

09:51
Greg Van Avermaet tackles the cobbles with his new team

 

08:42
'RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year is...Sam Bennett's French teammate?': Eagle-eyed cycling fans quick to point out Irish Awards Ceremony have got the wrong man

Congratulations to Rémi Cavagna on having such an impressive 2020 campaign that he even earned an inclusion on Irish broadcaster RTÉ's Sportsperson of the Year awards. Irish cycling fans were bemused to see a photo of Cavagna in place of Sam Bennett at the event which is the Irish equivalent of Sports Personality of the Year. In fairness, behind a mask and cap they do look kind of similar...Some even thought it was Julian Alaphilippe. However, as Irish Independent journalist Ciarán Lennon pointed out below, there were a few hints...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

