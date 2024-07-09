Cyclists accused of causing “unlawful” damage to nature reserve by digging up “important habitat” to create mountain bike jumps

Young cyclists in Lancashire have been accused by conservationists of causing “serious” damage to a nature reserve by digging up parts of the earth to create mountain bike jumps, just days after a group of children in Wales were threatened by residents after they cleared a woodland of litter to create a cycle track, which the local housing association claimed was anti-social behaviour that was causing “severe damage” to the area.
According to the Wildlife Trust, a section of wildflower meadow at Cross Hill Quarry, a former quarry site and green space located just outside Clitheroe, has been dug up in recent weeks to create a number of small jumps, an act the Trust claims is “unlawful”.
“The quarry floor at Cross Hill Quarry is one of the most important areas on the site for wildflowers. In fact, just next to the damaged area an orchid was in flower, and countless other important species associated with these limestone grasslands may have been lost,” Kim Coverdale, East Lancashire’s Reserves Officer for the Trust, said in response to the ramps’ creation.
“We very much want people to be able to visit and enjoy the nature reserve, but to do so responsibly. The Wildlife Trust and our amazing volunteers work really hard to look after this wonderful place, so to see this damage is really disappointing.”
(Kim Coverdale)
The wildflower meadows on the old quarry site, the Trust says, are filled with orchids, quaking grass, lady’s bedstraw, and crosswort, supporting pollinators such as hoverflies and bees, while the area’s “diverse habitat” houses several birds and insects.
“Whilst making a few small jumps may seem harmless it can actually have a really significant effect on species right across the nature reserve, on top of damaging this precious wildflower meadow,” Coverdale continued.
“Nationally, we have seen a 97 per cent decrease in our wildflower meadows since the 1930s, so it really is important that we treasure and protect these beautiful habitats and protect the diversity.
“Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is unlawful to uproot any wild plant without permission from the landowner or occupier, and whilst we have no desire to go to such lengths, we just appeal to people to love and care for our nature reserves.”
> “They threatened to pop their tyres!” Local kids who cleared woodland of rubbish to create bike track accused of anti-social behaviour and causing “severe damage” by residents, as housing association fences off entrances to ward off young cyclists
The call for young cyclists, seeking some makeshift bike facilities over the summer, to respect Lancashire’s natural environment comes around the same time that children in South Wales were stopped from entering a woodland they were using as a cycle track after clearing it of litter.
As we reported on the live blog last week, throughout June, the group of local kids, all around primary school age, spent their weekends clearing rubbish from Garw Wood, which runs between houses in Croesyceiliog, a suburb of Cwmbran, to create a makeshift bike park.
However, at the end of the month, the Bron Afon community housing association fenced off the entrances to the ancient woodland, a decision it claimed was due to “anti-social behaviour in the area which has caused damage” – but which local parents have claimed was due to pressure from residents who had threatened and swore at the children.
“It was overgrown and full of brambles and has been for decades,” local resident Robin Willis said of the woodland. “And a group of local kids have gone in over the last three weekends and cleared it and made a little bike track – it’s only 200 or 300 yards.
“The area was overgrown and people have used it for a shortcut, and the boys have cleared rubbish out of there. They had four black bags of rubbish out of there and there were cans, glass, and plastic bottles.”
However, the Bron Afon housing association has said that it has been contacted by “concerned local residents groups” who claimed that “severe damage” had been caused due to bark being removed from some mature trees.
These complaints prompted Bron Afon to install metal fences at each of the entrances to the woodland, which it says will remain close until the area is made “safe”. The association added that it is concerned about the woodland being used for riding bikes, along with the creation of ramps.
It said that while the ramps may not “inherently harm the woodland, associated activities and lack of proper planning can lead to negative consequences”, including damage to trees, flowers, and the soil, and the disturbance of the “delicate eco system of the ancient woodland”.
It added that “increased human activity can disturb wildlife habitats, scare away animals, and disrupt natural processes”.
Bron Afon’s claims that the children were causing damage has been disputed, however, by Robin’s wife Emma, who also said that the boys were subject to threats from residents angry at them cycling in the woodland.
“There wasn’t any damage and no anti-social behaviour,” she wrote on Facebook.
“The only harassment was coming from tenants of the flats by the woodland who were threatening the kids, swearing at them and threatening to pop their tyres!
“All the boys wanted to do was make a track to ride their bikes down, it was an absolute pleasure to hear them all having so much fun! As I said woodland areas always grow back, that’s nature for you. Those boys went home every day happy telling their parents about all the fun, and that they had they built something for them and were excited every day to go out and play!”
“Nationally, we have seen a 97 per cent decrease in our wildflower meadows since the 1930s" all caused by a couple of kids making a jump out of soil no doubt!
Residents: "the local kids need occupying - they are always hanging round the streets causing problems"
Residents: the local kids need occupying - they are always hanging round in an old quarry causing problems"
Kids, eh?
How long before our lords and masters outlaw kids and make having them illegal?
The kids should have a word with Gee Atherton to see how he (and his company) is/are able to tear up strips of Parc Genedlaethol Eryri, I'm guessing the answer is offsetting by planting stuff elsewhere.
As for the anti social kids? What did the miserable bastards do when they were younger?
50-80% cut in funding for open and play spaces since 2011. Research demonstrating the harms to mental health of our children through lack of play spaces. The criticism of children making their own play, albeit with (age appropriate) naivety about the impact of their actions... All the while, multinational companies pollute our waterways with absolute impunity.
And people wonder why our children become disillusioned adults.
If only the guardians of these open spaces would engage with the innate curiosity and enthusiasm of these young people. Steer their energies, don't stamp on them.
Agreed, we maybe can shuffle things a bit, but the problem the last (and current it seems) govt. has is it needs that cash (currently a lot is going simply on debt interest).
Aha! Sell off some of that land for building on!
Great! Now we have more homes for more kids, with - oh, we sold the sports field? And wait, we're short of cash again? And now even the scratty "brown / grey"-field sites the kids could play on are gone?
(It's another "the problem is us" one, isn't it?)
If the site in Clitheroe is indeed a registered nature reserve / wildflower meadow space, then I'd suggest that is a bit different to the apparently unwanted and untended scrub woodland in the Welsh housing association story.
Yes - and the area on the quarry floor is a pretty unique place for some plants that really grow in few other areas. Very different examples.
Yes - setting this up as a 'conservationists vs kids' issue is as misguided as the 'cyclists vs horsists' argument - the real problem here is both being afforded insufficient space and left to fight over scraps.
Yes, yes, of course.
But falsely linking the two helps the cycling fascists to have a little rant.
Why would you want to spoil their fun?
I'm afraid I don't know what a cycling fascist is. Please explain.
There's an irony to a housing association complaining about increased human activity causing damage to the environment - one assumes that they all live in underground eco bunkers, don't drive in and out and no-one is ever going to build an extension - nah didn't think so.
There is, and their willingness to defend 'ancient woodlands' is a little at odds with the amount of woodland chopped down to build the houses Bron Afon manages in the first place. I dare say theres no budget for play facilities or pump tracks but always enough money for fences and no ball games signs...
We've had similar issues with an SSSI near to me and the local wildlife group has very forward-thinkingly engaged with the kids and agreed an area that can be used as mini bike park in exchange for the kids not building jumps and trails elsewhere in the SSSI. It's worked really well, with the bonus that the areas of exposed earth around where soil has been excavated for use in the jumps has become a home for various rare species of burrowing bees. The local council have also agreed to stop flattening the jumps as long as they aren't made too crazy.
Realistically mountain biking is mainstream enough now that custodians of areas important to wildlife, and the local authorities, need to embrace it and make spaces for trails and jumps, and ideally build (good) tarmac pumptracks for people to build skills on. The popularity of the recent flurry of new urban MTB parks (Northampton, Leamington, Sandhills) show just how much demand there is out there for places to ride and they have the bonus of reducing the number of times the locals are getting in the car to drive somewhere to ride.
If only this could be repeated elsewhere. Common sense and it works for everyone.
I use to be a member of the rspb and the essex wild life trust but having seen the increase of the car park size for more vehicles that do more damage than anyhing else I cancelled my memberships