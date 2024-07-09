Cyclists accused of causing “unlawful” damage to nature reserve by digging up “important habitat” to create mountain bike jumps

Young cyclists in Lancashire have been accused by conservationists of causing “serious” damage to a nature reserve by digging up parts of the earth to create mountain bike jumps, just days after a group of children in Wales were threatened by residents after they cleared a woodland of litter to create a cycle track, which the local housing association claimed was anti-social behaviour that was causing “severe damage” to the area.

According to the Wildlife Trust, a section of wildflower meadow at Cross Hill Quarry, a former quarry site and green space located just outside Clitheroe, has been dug up in recent weeks to create a number of small jumps, an act the Trust claims is “unlawful”.

“The quarry floor at Cross Hill Quarry is one of the most important areas on the site for wildflowers. In fact, just next to the damaged area an orchid was in flower, and countless other important species associated with these limestone grasslands may have been lost,” Kim Coverdale, East Lancashire’s Reserves Officer for the Trust, said in response to the ramps’ creation.

“We very much want people to be able to visit and enjoy the nature reserve, but to do so responsibly. The Wildlife Trust and our amazing volunteers work really hard to look after this wonderful place, so to see this damage is really disappointing.”

The wildflower meadows on the old quarry site, the Trust says, are filled with orchids, quaking grass, lady’s bedstraw, and crosswort, supporting pollinators such as hoverflies and bees, while the area’s “diverse habitat” houses several birds and insects.

“Whilst making a few small jumps may seem harmless it can actually have a really significant effect on species right across the nature reserve, on top of damaging this precious wildflower meadow,” Coverdale continued.

“Nationally, we have seen a 97 per cent decrease in our wildflower meadows since the 1930s, so it really is important that we treasure and protect these beautiful habitats and protect the diversity.

“Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is unlawful to uproot any wild plant without permission from the landowner or occupier, and whilst we have no desire to go to such lengths, we just appeal to people to love and care for our nature reserves.”

The call for young cyclists, seeking some makeshift bike facilities over the summer, to respect Lancashire’s natural environment comes around the same time that children in South Wales were stopped from entering a woodland they were using as a cycle track after clearing it of litter.

As we reported on the live blog last week, throughout June, the group of local kids, all around primary school age, spent their weekends clearing rubbish from Garw Wood, which runs between houses in Croesyceiliog, a suburb of Cwmbran, to create a makeshift bike park.

However, at the end of the month, the Bron Afon community housing association fenced off the entrances to the ancient woodland, a decision it claimed was due to “anti-social behaviour in the area which has caused damage” – but which local parents have claimed was due to pressure from residents who had threatened and swore at the children.

“It was overgrown and full of brambles and has been for decades,” local resident Robin Willis said of the woodland. “And a group of local kids have gone in over the last three weekends and cleared it and made a little bike track – it’s only 200 or 300 yards.

“The area was overgrown and people have used it for a shortcut, and the boys have cleared rubbish out of there. They had four black bags of rubbish out of there and there were cans, glass, and plastic bottles.”

However, the Bron Afon housing association has said that it has been contacted by “concerned local residents groups” who claimed that “severe damage” had been caused due to bark being removed from some mature trees.

These complaints prompted Bron Afon to install metal fences at each of the entrances to the woodland, which it says will remain close until the area is made “safe”. The association added that it is concerned about the woodland being used for riding bikes, along with the creation of ramps.

It said that while the ramps may not “inherently harm the woodland, associated activities and lack of proper planning can lead to negative consequences”, including damage to trees, flowers, and the soil, and the disturbance of the “delicate eco system of the ancient woodland”.

It added that “increased human activity can disturb wildlife habitats, scare away animals, and disrupt natural processes”.

Bron Afon’s claims that the children were causing damage has been disputed, however, by Robin’s wife Emma, who also said that the boys were subject to threats from residents angry at them cycling in the woodland.

“There wasn’t any damage and no anti-social behaviour,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The only harassment was coming from tenants of the flats by the woodland who were threatening the kids, swearing at them and threatening to pop their tyres!

“All the boys wanted to do was make a track to ride their bikes down, it was an absolute pleasure to hear them all having so much fun! As I said woodland areas always grow back, that’s nature for you. Those boys went home every day happy telling their parents about all the fun, and that they had they built something for them and were excited every day to go out and play!”