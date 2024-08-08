An Italian all-road ripper, a 10/10 frame bag and a double Canyon: road.cc recommends updated with 11 top cycling products

The Tour de France is done and dusted, but there's still some Olympic track action, the Tour de France Femmes and the Road World Championships to look forward to in this marvellous summer of sport! While you wait for the next event, why not take a look at some of the top cycling products around right now to add to your wishlist...

You probably know the drill by now, but we'll mention again that all products that get the road.cc Recommends badge will have to have scored at least an 8/10, ideally a 9 or 10, and are products that we consider exceptional in their category. Below is a quick list of everything that made the cut with links to the full reviews, and we've pulled out six underneath to explain a little bit more why they got the Recommends nod. You can also head over to road.cc Recommends to see everything we've ever given the Recommends badge to in one place.

Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS 2024 (£9,749.00)

There are two entries for Canyon this month, and we're focussing here on the all new (well kind of, we've known about it for a while) Canyon Aeroad.

While it's a tad heavier than some rivals, reviewer Stu reckons the attention to class-leading aerodynamics, top-end spec list and ride quality means the new Aeroad is still one of the best bikes you can buy in 2024. It's definitely more evolution than revolution, but this is a good thing as the previous Aeroad was also a stunning bike. Canyon has just raised the bar a bit here, and it's far more than just an aero bike with geometry that will suit plenty of riders, excellent ride characteristics and performance.

Most of us won't be able to afford it of course, but there are Aeroads with prices starting from £3,949.

Read our full review of the Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS 2024

Tern Quick Haul Long (£3,500.00)

Tern bikes are almost dead certs to make it into the Recommends section, and Dave Atkinson's experience on the Quick Haul Long was a largely positive one as expected.

While the gears are described as a little "agricultural" and the battery isn't the biggest, otherwise this is a ripper of a cargo bike at a much lower price point than its class-leading sibling, the Tern GSD. There are a few compromises, but you're still getting a great build quality with an excellent motor, a huge range of accessories and a decent ride quality.

Read our full review of the Tern Quick Haul Long

Tailfin Frame Bag (£105.00)

Tailfin pretty much never fails to impress us with its smart and lightweight bags and racks, and its latest Frame Bag is no exception earning a perfect 10/10 score.

The design is the result of years of R+D, and reviewer Iwein reckons if you're after a high quality frame bag, this one can't be beat in 2024. It comes in nine sizes for almost custom levels of fit, there's no knee or leg rub because it's super slim, it's stable and won't scuff your frame.

Of course it's not cheap, but according to our reviewer Tailfin's Frame Bag is currently unmatched in its category, so we couldn't mark it down if we wanted to.

Read our full review of the Tailfin Frame Bag

Mako Shark (£2,600.00)

Mako e-bikes are all very sensibly priced, so much so that this one is top-of-the-range at £2,600, still pretty affordable for an e-bike that could easily replace a car for most short trips.

Reviewer Richard praised the climbing power from the Bafang M420 mid-drive, the powerful lights and the carrying capacity, plus the excellent value for money. If you're after a high performance e-bike for the town, the Shark is a very solid offering at a great price.

Read the full review of the Mako Shark on ebiketips

Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips (£39.99)

Grips on drop bars? It's a thing, and a really good thing according to reviewer Mike who praised Redshift's nifty creation for adding comfort and control to his rides.

The idea is that these grips provide a comfy and strong grip at the end of your drops, with a bigger surface area for the heel of your palm to loosen pressure points and improve grip. The Cruise Control grips do those things very well, and are a great idea if you often ride on bumpy and unpredictable terrain.

Read our full review of the Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips

3T Strada Italia Force D2 2x12 2024 (£8,414)

3T's latest all-road machine is a force to be reckoned with according to reviewer Aaron, who praised its nod to aero, wide tyre clearance and supreme comfort.

He adds: "When the road kicks up, you'll need to pedal harder than some lighter road bikes, but this is only the case with gradients of over five per cent – anything less and the Strada Italia can crest them with little fuss."

It's a tad heavier than some rivals and there's no computer mount included, but otherwise if you have plenty to spend on a special bike that will do you proud on the road and beyond, the Strada Italia Force is well worth considering.

Read our full review of the 3T Strada Italia Force

