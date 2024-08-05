"Even Tadej Pogačar will have difficulty beating him": Eddy Merckx "completely in awe" of Remco Evenepoel, predicts "exceptional" Olympic champion will beat Tour winner at World Championships; £15m road project with no bike lanes + more on the live blog

It wouldn't be a Belgian superstar taking a monumental cycling victory without THE Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx giving his assessment of the achievement, in this case The Cannibal declaring his compatriot's win "exceptional" and that "on Saturday, Remco Evenepoel was stronger than me".

Merckx also had some headline-grabbing predictions for the World Championships road race in Zurich, a rainbow jersey to be decided on a very hilly course, the five-time Tour de France winner stating that he believes Evenepoel will get the better of Tadej Pogačar.

"I don't see what could prevent him from achieving the double at the World Championships in Zurich on a course that suits him," Merckx told Dernière Heure/Les Sports. "If he's in the same shape as today, even Tadej Pogačar will have difficulty beating him.

"On Saturday, Remco Evenepoel was stronger than me. What he achieved is exceptional. What he did was simply historic. I was jumping up and down in my chair. I was like an ordinary fan, completely in awe of his performance. When he came out of the Tour de France, I expected him to shine at these Olympic Games. But he managed to surprise me. Physically, Remco is way above the rest

"When he attacks 35 kilometres from the finish and takes a few riders with him, I understand that he is going to win. They were all flat out on his wheel, unable to take over. And then, you saw how easily he managed to leave Valentin Madouas behind. They weren't even on a climb. No, really, on Saturday, he was stronger than me."

What do you reckon? Is there a bit of recency bias going on without Pogačar at this Olympics? Or, in a one-day race, does Remco have what it takes to dispatch cycling's biggest star and take the rainbow jersey in September?