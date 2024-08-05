"Even Tadej Pogačar will have difficulty beating him": Eddy Merckx "completely in awe" of Remco Evenepoel, predicts "exceptional" Olympic champion will beat Tour winner at World Championships; £15m road project with no bike lanes + more on the live blog

[Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council]
A major road upgrade project, costing £15m, has been criticised by local politicians for lacking any cycling infrastructure on a busy main road that the scheme is centred around, the council claiming including the construction of such cycle lanes would make the cost "colossal" and arguing there is "insufficient space".
The scheme includes east-west cycle routes with crossing options but will not provide cyclists infrastructure to use on the A6, a Green Party councillor pointing out that the painted cycle lane currently on the busy main road [pictured above] will go too and arguing that the "compromise scheme" is in fact just "losses all for cyclists".
Gary Lawson told the Manchester Evening News: "I find it a very disappointing scheme. It's referred to as a compromise scheme, but in a compromise everybody gives a little. Motorists are not losing out in any way here, buses are benefiting, the compromise is the losses are all for cyclists.
"We have a cycle lane at the moment along the A6 but that will go as I understand it, and cyclists will be sent here, there and everywhere. Most cyclists want the most direct route and the safest route, and that would be a segregated cycle route along the A6."
The council admits that "a number" of people have asked for cycle lanes on the A6 to be included in the £15m project, that is expected to take two years to implement and is using funding from the Greater Manchester City Region Transport Settlement.
However, the local authority has claimed there is "insufficient space" for protected cycle lanes on the A6 and that they would cost a figure that is "absolutely colossal" and "beyond the budget or timetable".
A spokesperson said: "We have looked at this, I don't have a cost for what it would cost, because a large part of it would have to move every single kerb line on the A6 along the entire length of the scheme," a council officer told the local newspaper. The cost in terms of stats diversions [utility services] could be absolutely colossal. It would require third party land to do it.
"That would almost certainly require a CPO [compulsory purchase order] process, because every time you get to a bus stop or junction you run out of space. The northern section of the corridor is actually narrower, so you have definitely run out of space.
"It would require a very large number of land acquisitions to do it, and it's not just the cost, it's the time, there is no way we could deliver this project in the timetable if we were to go along that route. It would be a completely different scheme, it would be considerably more expensive, and it would take a much longer period of time to build."
Active travel group Walk Ride Greater Manchester wrote to councillors last week urging the local authority to avoid making the scheme about "cycles vs buses" and saying that the A6 is "inaccessible to many" without protected cycle lanes. A second councillor, James Frizzell, has also expressed concerns that sending cyclists along quieter side streets would force people to make journeys on "lonely passageways at night" with "personal safety" risks.
As planned, the scheme will see new bus lanes with "improved junctions, enhanced crossings and better bus stops", two 'Western and Eastern' cycle routes, and the introduction of 20mph speed limits on some residential streets.
Add new comment
9 comments
Traffic light day you say? Need a suitable image for Happy Traffic Light Day cards?
... and here's to them (largely) not applying to cyclists:
https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2012/10/25/cycling-past-red-lights-it...
http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2014/02/every-traffic-light-in-asse...
Being more positive - I'm loving the new cycle parking at Gard du Nord, and especially like the vending machine to go with the repair station.
AAAAAAAAAAAh. I accidentally turned on notifications from this site and now I get full page adverts for the Post Office every ten seconds. How do you turn them off? Seems to be Google ads but I can't find a way to turn them off.
Stockport ".....the local authority has claimed there is "insufficient space" for protected cycle lanes on the A6...."
Plenty of space in their heads though.
"We have looked at this, I don't have a cost for what it would cost, because a large part of it would have to move every single kerb line on the A6 along the entire length of the scheme,"
Or in plain English "No way were we going to have anything for those pita cyclists, so we had to find a reason, and this is the best we could find. Yes, we know it's crap, but it's a reason."
The Grauniad has a paid-content collection section of articles today about cycling and why cycling is brilliant.
Sponsored by Kettle Chips (??)
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/05/rfk-jr-kennedy-b...
I think I missed the original story - I'm sure I would have remembered it
Stockport Council are institutionally fully against protected cycle lanes on any roads. They absolutely will not consider anything other than off-road routes, or shared footways. Have a look around on Streetview - anything on a road is a shared footway. And even their flagship scheme on Dean Lane dips down at every single driveway, so if you ride it at 10mph you're bounced up and down in the saddle - all for the comfort of motorists.
Their highways officers are motorheads. They do not cycle, they don't like cycling, and they don't care about anyone who might want to cycle. They expect people to take dark, quiet, lonely routes past an actual abattoir rather than the straight, convenient A6.
They want bus lanes on the A6 but THEY WON'T EVEN MAKE THEM 24/7.
They need to be replaced by young, progressive and competent highways engineers.
It's a problem across the country. Whole areas are held back because those who make day to day decisions, and collate the reports and make the proposals, are fixated on motorised transport and can't move beyond thinking of that as normal, and think of cycling as a fringe issue - if they think of it at all. I'm normally a fan of localism, but we need minimum standards imposed.
At least if the bus lanes were 24/7 then cyclists would have that option at quieter times instead of the poorly lit, lonely circuitous back streets.
It's different in GM because there's literally a pot of cash to pay for these things, and a Mayor and team who want them. Councils like Salford, Trafford, Rochdale, Wigan - they get it. Even Manchester is waking up. But Stockport? Firmly stuck in the past along with a couple of other councils. Rochdale pushed past significant online criticism of Castleton (an excellent scheme) and are about to deliver its next phase. While Stockport are hiding behind "there's not enough room" to fail to deliver safe cycle routes on one of the widest roads in the area.