Cyclist in "never-ending" pain after suffering life-changing injuries in pothole crash told he has no grounds for compensation as hole was 13mm too shallow

A cyclist has been told he has no grounds for compensation despite suffering a horrendous list of life-changing injuries in a crash caused by a pothole that was 13mm too shallow to require council attention.

Paul Humphries has taken his case to the local press, the Cumberland & Westmorland Herald raising awareness of how the cyclist feels he has been left "high and dry" in "constant pain", as well as "depressed and angry" by his unsuccessful search to seek compensation for the horrific injuries he suffered on 28 May 2020 when he hit a 47mm-deep pothole on Commonholme Road between Cilburn and Morland.

The 65-year-old was resuscitated by a police officer and had a second cardiac arrest while in the air ambulance to a hospital in Preston. Originally in an induced coma, Humphries later got sepsis and had his right leg amputated below the knee. Other injuries included a broken spine in two places, a severed spinal cord, a puncture to both lungs, and 12 broken ribs.

His solicitors from Irwin Mitchell have since advised he is unlikely to be able to claim compensation as the 47mm-deep hole was 13mm too shallow, Cumbria County Council Highway Condition and Safety Inspection Procedure of 2019 allowing for a 60mm depth, meaning it is likely a court will deem the hole "was not deep enough to require intervention".

The council also inspected the route more frequently than the one annual inspection it was required to undertake.

Mr Humphries told the Cumberland & Westmorland Herald: "I couldn't believe it when my lawyer told me I couldn't win my case. Mainly it's because the pothole is not deep enough by 13mm, but if it had happened in 2019 it would be.

"I've basically been left high and dry. I try not to think about it, as it just makes me depressed and angry. I am in constant pain. The painkilling medication is not good for me but the nerve pain is never-ending. I call this an incident not an accident, as it shouldn't have happened. This is nothing to do with health and safety and all about saving money. A 40mm pothole can do a lot of damage to a car, never mind a bike, so to say that the 47mm one I hit wasn't deep enough beggars belief. What annoys me is that no one seems to know about this 60mm guideline."

road.cc has contacted the council.

A 2019 Freedom of Information request found that one cyclist is killed or seriously injured a week by a pothole, numerous of those cases and those that have happened since being reported on this website.

In January, we reported that a cyclist from Worcestershire is set to sue the council for life-changing injuries, including a broken collarbone, ribs and pelvis, all sustained after he crashed upon hitting a pothole in Staffordshire which still had not been fixed — fifteen months on from his accident.

A year earlier, in Scotland, a council's insurers eventually agreed to settle with an 80-year-old cyclist who was left with fractures to his face and spine, and needed to wear a back brace for three months after hitting a pothole in Carnwath.

We also reported the case of a cyclist who received a five-figure settlement from Essex County Council after suffering multiple fractures and other injuries in a crash caused by a pothole.

In 2022, a coroner submitted a report raising concerns about Surrey County Council's lack of action in repairing dangerous potholes, one of which caused a fatal cycling crash in June 2020.

Elsewhere in the country, in Lancashire, the wife of a "much loved" member of the cycling community in the north west of England, who died after his front wheel became lodged in a nine-inch-deep crack in the road surface, throwing him from his bike, has called on both the government and local authorities to do more to repair potholes on the UK's "woefully inadequate" roads.

An inquest into the death of "much-loved" cyclist Harry Colledge in January also found that Lancashire County Council was sent numerous photographs of the crack in the road – which had been visible on Google Maps since 2009 – in the months before the 84-year-old’s death and, despite plants growing in it, failed to find the pothole on two occasions.