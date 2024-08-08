Support road.cc

“I said mountain biking looks quite easy, but of course it’s not”: Tom Pidcock endures excruciating interview with Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain after winning Olympic gold; More Olympic track cycling bell chaos + more on the live blog

All this drama at the Olympic velodrome is becoming too much for Ryan Mallon – but don’t worry, he’ll bravely soldier on to keep you up-to-speed with all the latest goings-on in the cycling world on the Thursday live blog
Thu, Aug 08, 2024 09:48
11
08:10
Tom Pidcock appears on Good Morning Britain after winning Olympic gold (GMB)
“I said mountain biking looks quite easy, but of course it’s not”: Tom Pidcock endures excruciating interview with Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain after winning Olympic gold

This actually passed us by at the time, thanks to all the dramatic racing in circles going on in the velodrome (and my lack of interest in daytime TV), but earlier this week Tom Pidcock embarked on his mandatory post-Olympic gold medal tour of the UK’s television studios.

And, even by the alarmingly low standards of morning television hosts interviewing sportspeople, it resulted in one particularly excruciating, cringe-inducing interview on Good Morning Britain.

> Tom Pidcock recovers from puncture to win second consecutive Olympic mountain bike gold in thriller – and annoy the partisan home crowd, who boo British star across the line after late winning move

Picture the scene – Pidcock’s tired and emotionally drained from the highs and lows of a torrid Tour de France and winning one of the most dramatic mountain bike races in recent years, becoming a double Olympic champion in the process.

He’s then, amid a whirlwind of interviews and media appearances, plonked on a sofa – tracksuit top on and gold medal around his neck – facing Kate Garraway and self-referential tweeter, Gangnam Style-enthusiast (and former government minister) Ed Balls, whose knowledge of bike racing is, shall we say, minimal.

Garraway opened things up with this typically inane, but ultimately harmless question: “Has it sunk it yet, that you’re here wearing that around your neck?”

What Tom should have said: ‘What, being intently started at by Kate Garraway and Ed Balls like I’ve just done especially well in my GCSEs or progressed through to the next round of Britain’s Got Talent? No, that hasn’t sunk in yet.’

What Tom actually said: “It’s a good question, it’s always a difficult question – has it sunk in yet, what does it mean?”

Balls, interjecting: “It means that all of your life you’ll be a gold medallist.”

What Tom should have said: ‘Well, Ed, I’ve been an Olympic gold medallist for three years, already, since I won the mountain biking in Tokyo. Come on man, do your research.’

What Tom actually said: “Yeah, well this was my biggest goal of the year to win in Paris, so it’s a big relief for sure.”

All of our faces during that interview

Balls then boasted that he watched Pidcock’s winning race “live, on the TV”, before adding that “I don’t know a huge amount about mountain biking”. I’m shocked, shocked I tell ya.

“But I said last week on the show that it looks quite easy, that anyone can do it” he continued, “But of course it’s not easy.”

Patronising ignorant comments, check. Balls is on fire.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Someone showed me a clip of that before I came on, actually,” Pidcock laughed, finally breaking the awkward atmosphere that engulfs a room when two people interview an elite athlete like they’re a child who’s completed a nice drawing.

That was followed by a bit of muttering and mumbling from Balls, before the former Labour minister and mediocre if rather game dancer asked another poorly conceived question about how Pidcock prepares before the race in order to beat the “French guy”.

“Errr, practice laps,” Tom replied.

That’s more awkward than the time Ed’s infamous ‘Ed Balls’ tweet. Maybe he should stick to interviewing Yvette Cooper, eh?

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Though it’s fair to say that some of the replies under GMB’s social media post showed as much appreciation for how hard it is to race a bike as ol’ Ed did.

“We used to do that all the time as kids, it’s hardly an achievement,” said James Dawson, who must have had some fun as a kid racing Tour de France stage winner for an hour-and-a-half around a steep forest.

“Mountain biking as a sport is questionable, but then so are many others,” John added.

Sounds like a challenge, Tom.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, in an altogether more prepared interview later that morning on Sky News – which actually featured quite a lot of in-depth analysis of the race’s key moments (unbelievable, I know) – Pidcock touched on the hostile, “feisty” reaction he received from the French fans at the line following his perfectly executed dive bomb around the tree to beat home favourite Victor Koretzky.

> “They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: Tom Pidcock says “it’s a shame” French crowds booed epic Olympic win – as rival insists divebomb “part of racing”

“I finished and the whole crowd was booing – they were booing me while I was racing, but also at the finish,” he said. “There’s no place for that at the Olympics really. On the course I kind of understand it, but once you finish you should respect everyone and what they’ve done, and the lengths they’ve gone to prepare.

“And that’s the race, you should respect everyone. So it kind of put a dampener on there. It saddened me a little bit, as I couldn’t celebrate with the fans, as they weren’t celebrating with me.

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me – I came to win the medal. And I gave them a chance, didn’t I?”

12:31
“Imagine if London looked like this all the time?!” Annual Cargo Bike Cruise takes to the capital’s streets to call for “cargo-bike revolution” of deliveries
11:48
Ese Ukpeseraye, keirin, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“That’s the Olympic spirit”: German track team loan Nigerian rider bike after late call-up for sprint and keirin events

Talk about being thrown in at the deep end.

Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, the African continental road race champion who races for Canyon-Sram’s development team, had travelled to Paris to compete for Nigeria in Sunday’s Olympic road race, where she registered a DNF as Kristen Faulkner soloed to victory.

Or at least that’s what she thought. A last-minute call-up later, and the 25-year-old was sitting in the centre of the velodrome yesterday to take part in the women’s sprint and keirin events.

And to add another layer of panic to what must have already been a nervy situation, Ukpeseraye didn’t even have a track bike to race on, at the biggest sporting event in the world.

Thankfully, as Canyon-Sram tweeted yesterday, the German team loaned the national champion one of their spares, enabling her to race yesterday’s keirin, where she finished fourth in yesterday’s controversial bell-less repechage won by Riyu Ohta.

“Don’t be surprised that I’m competing in the track, in the sprint and keirin,” Ukpeseraye posted on Instagram yesterday, confirming her late call-up. “It is what it is.”

And she’ll have to do it all again tomorrow during the women’s sprint qualifying, borrowed bike and all…

11:19
Italian champion Alberto Bettiol reportedly set for shock mid-season transfer to Astana

There’s been plenty of transfer news for 2025 floating around the cycling world since that magical window for contract announcements opened on 1 August.

But reports of one shock switch have emerged this morning, with Gazzetta dello Sport’s own Fabrizio Romano, Ciro Scognamiglio, claiming this morning that Italian national champion Alberto Bettiol is set to make an immediate mid-season move from EF Education-EasyPost to Astana.

Alberto Bettiol, 2024 Tour de France (Charly Lopez/ASO)

 (Charly Lopez/ASO)

With the exception of a one-year spell with BMC in 2019, Bettiol has been with the American team for practically his entire career, joining them in 2015 following Cannondale’s merger with Garmin. Riding for EF, Bettiol won the Tour of Flanders in 2019, along with a Giro stage in 2021, and a superb solo triumph at this year’s Milano-Torino.

However, with Astana desperate for WorldTour points to retain their status in cycling’s top tier – especially with Mark Cavendish’s retirement apparently imminent – Bettiol’s agent Giuseppe Acquadro has reportedly confirmed to Daniel Benson (another cycling Fabrizio) that his rider will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal and join Astana from 15 August, the date at which mid-season transfers can take effect.

Bettiol also hinted at the transfer in a cryptic Instagram post last night, the 30-year-old writing: “This Olympic experience has taught me that it is essential to always be ready to give your best and that the best doesn’t always equal a recognition, a medal.

“Sometimes it’s more important to have been there, to have experienced great emotions and to continue believing in what you’re doing! Thank you Paris! Now a few days of vacation and then... big news on the way!”

What could it be, Alberto?

Bettiol’s August departure wouldn’t be the first time a rider has jumped the EF ship mid-season, with Rohan Dennis negotiating a messy exit ten years ago so he could race the Vuelta a España for BMC.

10:53
Evans Cycles blames “supply chain issues” for £22.8m loss, as 70% sale sees bike prices slashed online

In more turbulent bike industry news, Evans Cycles has posted a £22.8m post-tax loss for the financial year ending April 2023, the cycling retailer blaming the “supply chain issues within the industry” for its losses spiralling from £5.3m a year earlier.

Evans Cycles store and online sale August 2024

10:28
‘Yeah, my grandad used to be a rear gunner in a Wellington during the war…’

Yesterday we had the classic ‘cheating motorbike rider’ jokes during the keirin, now it’s time for the quadrennial wheeling out (literally) of the guy in charge of the TV camera in the track centre:

TV camera operator, 2024 Paris Olympics (Eurosport)

(You can view the full video of the spinning cameraman on Eurosport’s Insta – damn those pesky stringent broadcasting rights deals. Don’t they ever think of embed-hungry live bloggers?)

Have to say though, fair play to Instagram user Paul, who wasn’t fooled by Eurosport’s social media team’s crafty video editing tricks.

“It’s speeded [sic] up come on,” the observant track racing enthusiast noted under the video of our spinning camera operator.

Nothing gets past you, Paul. Bet he’s fuming when they show slow motion replays too…

09:59
Kristen Faulkner crosses the finish line, 2024 Paris Olympic women's cycling road race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Double Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner aiming for Tour de France stage win after being confirmed as part of EF-Oatly-Cannondale squad

It’s been quite the week for Kristen Faulkner.

On Sunday, the American’s perfectly timed late attack saw her clinch a career-defining gold medal in the Olympic road race in Paris, beating Marianne Vos and Lotte Kopecky in the process.

And last night, Faulkner – a relative newbie to the track having only joined up with the US squad this year ahead of the Games – secured a rare double, as the 31-year-old, alongside Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, and Chloe Dygert, beat favourites New Zealand to win the women’s team pursuit title in a pulsating final.

Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Kirsten Faulkner and Chloe Dygert, US team pursuit, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

So, how do you follow winning two gold medals in two different cycling disciplines at the same Olympic Games? By heading to the Tour de France and trying to win a stage, of course.

Yesterday, Faulkner was named as part of an attacking, aggressive EF-Oatly-Cannondale seven-rdier line-up for the Tour de France Femmes, which starts in Rotterdam on Monday, including 2023 Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson, young GC hopeful Kim Cadzow, Olympic road race seventh-place finisher Noemi Rüegg, Lotta Henttala, Magdeleine Vallieres, and Clara Emond.

Despite being a two-time Giro d’Italia stage winner, Faulkner hasn’t experienced much joy at the Tour de France Femmes so far in her career, an early crash dampening her form and limiting her to an 11th place finish on stage three during the 2022 edition, while a knee injury sustained after a driver hit her ruling her out of last year’s race.

Kristen Faulkner crosses the line, 2024 Paris women's cycling road race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But the 31-year-old is hopeful her Olympic form will translate to that elusive stage win.

“The Olympic road race showed me that my form is really good, perhaps the best it’s ever been,” she said.

“I’m excited to take that into the Tour de France Femmes and try to win some stages. I’ve won stages at the Vuelta and Giro, so the Tour is one I still want to cross off the list.

“I’m also excited to support my teammates. I have been so focused on track and Olympic preparations that I haven’t raced with my EF-Oatly-Cannondale teammates since June. I’m so excited to reunite with them. It’s been too long.”

08:49
“Really this should not be going wrong at the Olympic Games”: More bell chaos and confusion at the velodrome as “monumental error” sees bell sound as riders cross the finish – for second time in two days – during keirin repechage

Now, I know the racing has been quite exciting in the velodrome the last few days at the Olympics – I still haven’t recovered from that men’s team pursuit final last night – but that’s no excuse for the person in charge of ringing the last-lap bell to become so engrossed in the action they forget to do their one job.

But yesterday, during the women’s keirin repechage races, chaos reigned once again as – for the second time in as many days – the bell failed to sound as the riders entered the last lap, only ringing as Japan’s Riyu Ohta and Dutch sprinter Steffie van der Peet crossed the line to book their places in today’s quarter finals.

While Van der Peet realised she had completed her six (and three non-Derny-assisted) laps of the track, Ohta continued on – just to make sure, presumably – until the gun sounded declaring the end of the race.

Confusion as bell lap fails to ring during keirin repechage, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Confusion abounds as Ohta carries on after the finish (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Really this should not be going wrong at the Olympic Games,” double Olympic team pursuit champion Jo Rowsell said in commentary for Eurosport. “That’s a monumental error.”

Fortunately, despite the bell ringer’s MIA moment, the results stood based on the actual finish of the race.

That was also the case on Tuesday, when Canada’s women’s team pursuiters were almost foiled by the bell once again ringing a lap too late – briefly convincing the riders, who had spread out to cross the line as is the fashion in the team pursuit, that they had miscalculated the number of laps they had raced… and forcing them to complete an extra lap for good measure.

“I was fairly confident that was the last one, and then they rang the bell as we were three across coming across the line,” Maggie Coles-Lyster said after their unexpected 17-lap race.

“We all had a moment of ‘go, go, go, go!’ because that could be our race over. There was a little bit of panic, and a 17-lap pursuit isn’t ideal. It hurts a little bit.”

One job, one job…

09:40
Is this the most meta cycling article of the Olympics? Here are 27 reasons why that may be the case…
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

There's an awful lot of waffle/filler in the 'Tom Pidcock is interviewed on TV' story.

Sad death of cyclist in a collision in Settle, North Yorkshire

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgedy2d01wlo

I've ridden this road lots of times. I'm sure the truth will emerge, but this one is, compared to the typical winding lanes, an arrow-straight road with good visibility of entering/exiting vehicles. 

Sympathies to the family.

Had to be a range rover

https://youtu.be/1m3brJ5_Frc?t=51

Close pass followed by brake check, then bizarre lecture about using the road - "You could have knocked your son off his bike as a result of our close pass" and it is against the law to cycle 2 abreast.

Do either of them actually have a valid licence ?

Ah, yes! The entirely useless 'words of advice' from TVP that tell the offender: do what you like, we don't care- reminiscent of LancsFilth, before they abandoned even pretending to take action over offences against cyclists, or any other road traffic offences for that matter

It's the way the boot opened...

Ah the classic too impatient to pass safely, but acres of time to spend having a pointless chat about it afterwards.

It would be refreshing if one time a driver fessed up and said they knew they were close passing you but just didn't care, instead of this self justification of importance and made up rules they all go for instead.

I was on the way to a TT last evening...marshalling: too old, fat and slow to take part.... when my heart was gladdened to see 2 kids aged about 12 cycling along what is a reasonably major road. It was good to see them on the road doing what they seemed to enjoy.

That was until some prat in a twat car decided that they could not wait for a gap and close passed them, forcing one of them onto the pavement. 

Sadly, I wonder whether these kids will still think its safe for them on the road with arseholes like this around. 

Children are our future. If we treat them like this, then watch out when its their turn in charge!

 

Cycling two abreast is apparently illegal, but stopping on a double yellow line to remonstrate with the cyclist is perfectly fine.

Whilst that clip is dated (uploaded to Youtube?) 7th August 2024, I'm sure I've seen it a fair while ago.
Possibly even via Road CC.

Watched it up the point the woman joined in and decided that my blood pressure's high enough today, thanks (so closed the window)… 

Avatar
