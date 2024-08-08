“I said mountain biking looks quite easy, but of course it’s not”: Tom Pidcock endures excruciating interview with Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain after winning Olympic gold; More Olympic track cycling bell chaos + more on the live blog

This actually passed us by at the time, thanks to all the dramatic racing in circles going on in the velodrome (and my lack of interest in daytime TV), but earlier this week Tom Pidcock embarked on his mandatory post-Olympic gold medal tour of the UK’s television studios.

And, even by the alarmingly low standards of morning television hosts interviewing sportspeople, it resulted in one particularly excruciating, cringe-inducing interview on Good Morning Britain.

> Tom Pidcock recovers from puncture to win second consecutive Olympic mountain bike gold in thriller – and annoy the partisan home crowd, who boo British star across the line after late winning move

Picture the scene – Pidcock’s tired and emotionally drained from the highs and lows of a torrid Tour de France and winning one of the most dramatic mountain bike races in recent years, becoming a double Olympic champion in the process.

He’s then, amid a whirlwind of interviews and media appearances, plonked on a sofa – tracksuit top on and gold medal around his neck – facing Kate Garraway and self-referential tweeter, Gangnam Style-enthusiast (and former government minister) Ed Balls, whose knowledge of bike racing is, shall we say, minimal.

'It's my biggest goal of the year.' Gold Medal Mountain Bike champion Tom Pidcock talks to @kategarraway and @edballs about how it felt to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/QnsL0qZyTN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 6, 2024

Garraway opened things up with this typically inane, but ultimately harmless question: “Has it sunk it yet, that you’re here wearing that around your neck?”

What Tom should have said: ‘What, being intently started at by Kate Garraway and Ed Balls like I’ve just done especially well in my GCSEs or progressed through to the next round of Britain’s Got Talent? No, that hasn’t sunk in yet.’

What Tom actually said: “It’s a good question, it’s always a difficult question – has it sunk in yet, what does it mean?”

Balls, interjecting: “It means that all of your life you’ll be a gold medallist.”

What Tom should have said: ‘Well, Ed, I’ve been an Olympic gold medallist for three years, already, since I won the mountain biking in Tokyo. Come on man, do your research.’

What Tom actually said: “Yeah, well this was my biggest goal of the year to win in Paris, so it’s a big relief for sure.”

All of our faces during that interview

Balls then boasted that he watched Pidcock’s winning race “live, on the TV”, before adding that “I don’t know a huge amount about mountain biking”. I’m shocked, shocked I tell ya.

“But I said last week on the show that it looks quite easy, that anyone can do it” he continued, “But of course it’s not easy.”

Patronising ignorant comments, check. Balls is on fire.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Someone showed me a clip of that before I came on, actually,” Pidcock laughed, finally breaking the awkward atmosphere that engulfs a room when two people interview an elite athlete like they’re a child who’s completed a nice drawing.

That was followed by a bit of muttering and mumbling from Balls, before the former Labour minister and mediocre if rather game dancer asked another poorly conceived question about how Pidcock prepares before the race in order to beat the “French guy”.

“Errr, practice laps,” Tom replied.

That’s more awkward than the time Ed’s infamous ‘Ed Balls’ tweet. Maybe he should stick to interviewing Yvette Cooper, eh?

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Though it’s fair to say that some of the replies under GMB’s social media post showed as much appreciation for how hard it is to race a bike as ol’ Ed did.

“We used to do that all the time as kids, it’s hardly an achievement,” said James Dawson, who must have had some fun as a kid racing Tour de France stage winner for an hour-and-a-half around a steep forest.

“Mountain biking as a sport is questionable, but then so are many others,” John added.

Sounds like a challenge, Tom.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, in an altogether more prepared interview later that morning on Sky News – which actually featured quite a lot of in-depth analysis of the race’s key moments (unbelievable, I know) – Pidcock touched on the hostile, “feisty” reaction he received from the French fans at the line following his perfectly executed dive bomb around the tree to beat home favourite Victor Koretzky.

> “They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: Tom Pidcock says “it’s a shame” French crowds booed epic Olympic win – as rival insists divebomb “part of racing”

“I finished and the whole crowd was booing – they were booing me while I was racing, but also at the finish,” he said. “There’s no place for that at the Olympics really. On the course I kind of understand it, but once you finish you should respect everyone and what they’ve done, and the lengths they’ve gone to prepare.

“And that’s the race, you should respect everyone. So it kind of put a dampener on there. It saddened me a little bit, as I couldn’t celebrate with the fans, as they weren’t celebrating with me.

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me – I came to win the medal. And I gave them a chance, didn’t I?”