"Going to end up in a Dutch cycling museum": Van der Poel rips off shoe dial as he wins men’s road race title; Police gets blasted with anti-cycling bingo for plain clothes close pass operation; Glasgow World Championship reaction + more on the live blog

Adam Hansen, the president of CPA, the union that represents the pro riders to the UCI, seems to be in a bit of a pickle.
After climate activists This is Rigged brought the entire peloton to a standstill for more than an hour eighty kilometres into the elite men's road race at Glasgow yesterday, with some protestors "cementing their hands" to the tarmac, Hansen felt compelled to say something.
First he issued this statement: "A message to the protesters. What you did in today's race did the opposite to help the environment. While a bike race might not be the best thing for the environment, the impact of exposing people the thought of taking up cycling is key for the environment. Getting more people to ride bikes and means cars drive less.
"Also, those orange safety vest you all wear.... made from petroleum.... your glasses, shoe soles, plastic on the tips of shoe laces, buttons, debit/credit cards... yeah, made from Oil... just saying."
Now I don't know if you'll agree with me, but not a great look. Strawman arguments may seem clever in your head, but they never look good on paper, especially if the paper is called Twitter (sorry not sorry, Elon).
And expectedly, most fans pointed this out to him.
Hansen's response? Accusing trolls for attacking him. He also added: "It's ironic that those who complain about 'some sponsors' in cycling didn't support the protest themselves by turning off the TV......"
Maybe I'm being too harsh on him, he's got a tough job protecting the riders. And Hansen, to his credit, tried to explain his position by saying: "I'm not saying don't protest. Protest! I'm not denying I am perfect or that there are no climate problems. I know the science very well. I do my part. I'm also a vegan. I don't believe in killing or abusing animals."
Good response, right? Erm, he finished with the tweet with this: "But I don't throat it down people's throat. I don't stop an event where 100s of athlete's have worked years to do their best while following their dreams. You disrupt my athletes, and of course, I am going to defend them. My tweet is not about a climate issue, but the way you handled it and stopped a group of guys on bikes who trained years of their lives on bikes.. how about you protest somewhere else where it's a real issue."
Funnily enough, This is Rigged have recently targeted the Scottish Parliament and the Grangemouth oil and gas petrochemical plant, the largest manufacturing site of cycling team sponsor Ineos. And to be fair, it's not like a cycling event is the cleanest, greenest sporting competition in the world.
> "Greenwashing, pure and simple" - fury as Shell UK sponsors British Cycling
Hmm. Protest, for thee, but not for me?
As I said, Hansen is probably just focused on doing his job, and has landed in a bit of a pickle.
On the lighter side, British rider Owain Doull seemed to be glad about the protest helping him out to attend a nature's call.
"I was busting for a pee, so I was quite happy to stop. They did me a favour!" the 30-year-old, who finished 18th after his stint in the break, joked to reporters, including road.cc, at the finish.
> “I was busting for a pee – they did me a favour!” Mixed response from riders after climate protesters stop world road race championships for an hour
