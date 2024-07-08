"Sometimes you've got to have the balls to race...": Remco Evenepoel lashes out at Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France antics; Newly elected Labour MP (+ his bike) head to Parliament; Giro fills Tour rest day void; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It was another jam-packed weekend of cycling news, naturally much coming from the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Women. More on that later. We'll start in Austria, however, where it was another tragic day for pro cycling, the worst possible news coming from the mountainous fourth stage of the Tour of Austria.
Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege died after a high-speed crash on a descent in the Austrian Alps, the race organisers confirming on Saturday afternoon, in news that once again left the cycling world reeling in shock and coming just a little over a year since Gino Mäder's death at Tour de Suisse.
Sunday's final stage of the race was replaced by a condolence ride. Slovenian rider Jaka Primožič, who was the only other rider in the breakaway at the time of the crash, expressed his sorrow about Drege's passing.
"As the only witness I can't explain how devastated I am," he said. "This should never happen. A crash which was nobody's fault. I would give everything to change something so that wouldn't have happened. My thoughts are with his team and family. Rest in peace, may the cycling heaven be nice to you. I can't say that I knew you but we shared the same passion and I will continue so with carrying you in my heart forever."
Elsewhere this weekend, at the Tour de France, the UCI drew criticism for fining Julien Bernard after the French rider stopped during a time trial to greet his family at the roadside.
There were concerns about yesterday's gravel stage too, prompting the inevitable debate about whether white roads belong in Grand Tours or not, Patrick Lefevere and Jonas Vingegaard on the side of them being an "unnecessary risk".
No concerns about whether Eritrea is being inspired by Biniam Girmay's extraordinary Tour, the sprinter who last week became the first black African to win a stage at cycling's biggest race then adding a second on Saturday, prompting wonderful scenes...
Away from pro racing, a cyclist from Cardiff raised the alarm after being robbed of his £2,000 bike after he was punched a dozen times and placed in a chokehold. Damian Slowik also slammed the police for arriving after 40 minutes of reporting the crime despite the police station being five minutes away on foot, while also claiming that no bystanders came to his aid despite crying out for help.
Add new comment
22 comments
I recently followed a group of club cyclists for over 4 miles, my choice as the road wasn't great for overtaking, they were moving at 20/25 mph,I was interested how they were riding and their bikes etc.
But I'm the sort of person who will stop to watch people kicking a ball around on the park.
Had a lovely 80km cafe ride with friends on Sunday, came across a family of 5 or 6 all riding on the road to a village pub.
A couple of the kids had been in the lead and we were just about to pass the lead children when the lad at the front signalled right to enter the pub and was very cautious, so we held back, encouraged him and let him turn into pub and we all worked together to let them go where they wanted to go and we got to go on our merry way.
Great to see the family not crammed into an SUV even if the weather was a bit suspect, no need for MGIF or abuse, just everyone enjoying a ride and getting to their desintation safe and happy.
Came across this tweet
"find cyclists who make all the traffic behind them travel for miles and miles at 15 mph incredibly selfish. Sat in a line of more than a dozen cars, vans, buses etc behind a lone cyclist out on a casual and very slow ride for miles on a main road"
So far 2700 replies and going.
"miles and miles"
What's the longest distance you reckon you have held anyone up for ?
Not long!
I have driven behind a couple of cyclists for maybe getting on for a mile despite them waving to me to pass, simply because this was one of those country roads where I couldn't see far enough ahead for a safe pass. How many miles of tailbacks this caused I couldn't say. But in fact nobody seemed very happy with this...
The length of a decent pistol shot.
I've spent my whole life in rural countryside - the sort of places that are always crawling with recreational cyclists. I can count on one hand the number of times (in 17 years of driving) that I've been stuck behind a cyclist for more than about 30 seconds.
At the start of last year, I spent 12 hours in traffic trying to get from Cheltenham to Carmarthen (on roads cyclists aren't allowed on!). In the space one journey, drivers have "held me up" more than a lifetime of cyclists - by an order of magnitude.
There you go again applying some common sense to the cycling vs driving debate. Somewhat unsurprisingly I have found the same to be true. In fact I will go a step further. Cyclists hold me up for about 1/100th of the time that other drivers do when I am driving. When I am cycling anywhere remotely built up I am again, massively held up by cars and thats ignoring the fact they behave like utter twats and put my life in danger with their lack of attention.
You can always bet on drivers to overestimate the time they spend behind cyclists and underestimate the time they spend as part of the traffic. I think partly because it royally fucks them off that we don't sit there like lemons when its busy.
Totally agree.
Motorists know that their vehicles are nearly the width of a lane and just take it as read that they can't pass the car in front if there is oncoming traffic (well, unless they are trying to overtake a cyclist, when they seem to imagine that their car is three feet wide or something…).
They forget that if their cars were not nearly the width of a lane then the cyclists they hate so much would be able to easily get past and get out of their way
Probably 250.
* According to a driver
Whats the best streaming service (paid) to watch the big tours and the women's tours this year?
All well and good, but now T-Pid's got to wash the kit he was wearing - he's just going to get stuck in an infinite
cycleloop there.
Not terribly sporting of Remco one feels, I am not a great fan of Vingegaard, finding him rather dull and uninspiring in his racing (I'm sure that will bother him immensely), but every tinker has his own way of walking and he's entitled to do what works best for him, if Remco and/or others can show that their way is better by beating him then great, if they can't then it kind of proves that his way works best, at least for him.
Additionally, the whole peloton knew (because several teams were mentioning it on their radios) that Jonas was riding Tratnik's bike; Tratnik is 2 cm shorter than Jonas and about 8 kg heavier, so although he was Jonas's nominated spare bike provider there must've been a fairly considerable difference in reach (they were saying on commentary that the stems were certainly different lengths), tyre pressure, saddle angle et cetera, enough certainly for Jonas to feel that he wasn't going to contribute to a break with the other two galácticos knowing that with them on their perfect-fitting bikes they would probably get less tired than him on somebody else's and so they could have had a chance of putting time into him over the last 20 km. Refusing to go in a break with them was a sensible pragmatic decision.
Whether it is agreeable or not, it is undeniably true that Jonas's choice not to ride exhibited zero panache. Negative racing is never nice.
If my supposition above is correct and Jonas felt that going hard on the wrong bike was going to take more out of him then if he had his own machine, so if he did work with the other two they would possibly take time out of him towards the end, what was he supposed to do? Give up a substantial amount of time just so people wouldn't call him boring? As I said, I don't find him terribly exciting to watch but in the specific circumstances of yesterday I think his behaviour was perfectly understandable.
Really?
Read somewhere else this spoof conversation:
Pog: We can set the podium here so ride with us.
Remco: Yeah, come on, it'll be fun and you can show you have balls.
Vinny: OK, no problem. Umm, can we just stop first so I can get on my bike?
Pog and Remco: No! We need to put time into Rog.
Vinny. Err, he's not the threat here - you two are so I'll stay like this ta very much.
That's not negative. It's pragmatic. It's tactics. Just like Pog and Remco wanting to push.
Riding a bike that isn't set up to your preference can certainly make you feel like you don't have any balls.
Vingegaard will race the smartest race he can. Thats why people love Pogacar and are largely indifferent to Vingegaard. One makes racing exciting despite his domination at times and the other is just a mechanical machine slowly grinding to victory. Hes entirely allowed to do that however. Its just dull as anything.
'People love Pogacar'.
He is quite self-satisfied and smug, which makes him hard to like.
I can't say I've ever seen that. He always seems to be the first to congratulate stage winners, even if it comes at his expense. He just loves to race hard, and that's great to watch.
It is fairly evident the vast majority of people do really like him. It is totally ok not to, but you are in a rather small minority.
Pog doesn't make racing exciting with his dominance. He makes achievements exciting - his predictable beating of everyone* is dull.
* Except Vinny in the Tour recently, where he's been smashed.
Just to add I don't dislike any of the top 4 GC riders at this Tour.