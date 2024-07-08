"Sometimes you've got to have the balls to race...": Remco Evenepoel lashes out at Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France antics; Newly elected Labour MP (+ his bike) head to Parliament; Giro fills Tour rest day void; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Has Patrick Lefevere been giving Remco Evenepoel media training lessons? The white jersey had some punchy comments for the TV cameras immediately after yesterday's gravel stage, the adrenaline possibly still running high and leaving the fiery Belgian to question if two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has "the balls to race".

"The podium could have been decided today" Remco Evenepoel says he was disappointed that Jonas Vingegaard didn't ride with him and Tadej Pogačar, but that he understands why he didn't 🤍🇧🇪#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/mmDoZdQIQn — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 7, 2024

"I think Tadej and I were not happy with it because maybe the whole Tour could have been decided today," Evenepoel said. "We have to accept race tactics and race situations, but sometimes you also need the balls to race, and unfortunately maybe Jonas didn't have them today. But it's no problem – the race is still very long, and I totally accept the reasons why he didn't pull, why he didn't race.

"Of course, Tadej and I both like to attack pretty far away from the finish, so we wanted to continue. Jonas is sometimes a bit more defensive, but we have to accept it. He will have all the good reasons to have raced like this, so I also completely understand why."

Vingegaard later made the case for the defence, stating that considering Visma-Lease a Bike had several teammates still in the peloton, more than Soudal Quick-Step or UAE Team Emirates, they wanted to have riders with the Dane "in case something happened". The defending Tour champ had suffered two punctures on the stage, perhaps evidencing a reason for the cautious attitude, the team's goal simply "not to lose time" yesterday.

In the end, Vingegaard completed 100km on the Cervélo of teammate Jan Tratnik, the chaos of the stage never giving an opportunity to get on his spare.

