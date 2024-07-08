32mm rubber, tubeless galore and more prototypes from Pirelli: what tyres did the Tour de France pros use on the epic gravel stage 9?

The Tour de France hit the gravel roads on stage 9 with parcours that polarised the peloton. While some even deemed it "unsafe", we couldn't help but draw some similarities to the potholed UK roads. So, should we be copying the pro's one-off setups rather than their usual wheel and tyre combos to deal with below-par British asphalt?

(Sam Doll/ PaceUp Media)

Road bike tyres have ballooned in recent years thanks to wider rims no longer constricted by rim brake callipers. Most of the teams at the 2024 Tour de France have been racing on 28mm rubber, with some even opting to race on 30mm wide tyres.

Just like at Paris-Roubaix, Stage 9 saw riders and teams take it a step further with wide tyres galore, an even higher percentage using tubeless setups, and hardier setups designed to minimise the risk of punctures while tackling the 14 gravel sectors around Troyes.

Most riders opted for 30mm tyres, while some went as wide as 32mm, with popular choices being Continental's GP 5000 S TR and the Vittoria Corsa Pro.

(Sam Doll, PaceUp Media)

Notably, Mathieu Van der Poel and Michael Matthews took it one step further, using Vittoria's Corsa Pro Control tyres in 32mm and 30mm widths, respectively. According to Vittoria, "the Control updates the Corsa Pro with additional grip for rain-slicked tarmac, groomed gravel stretches, and treacherous cobblestones alike."

Even teams that usually snub tubeless setups could be seen embracing the controversial tech. For example, Primoz Roglic of Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step both ditched the latex inner tubes that they usually use on dry stages, donning a mixture of Specialized 2Bliss ready tyres instead.

(Sam Doll/ PaceUp Media)

The S-Works Mondo tyre, used by Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe riders, isn't one that we often see being used in the pro peloton, although Lotte Kopecky did win Paris-Roubaix Femmes using it. Clearly, the Specialized-sponsored athletes were happy to sacrifice some weight and rolling resistance in favour of "long miles durability, all-weather traction, and incredible puncture protection".

While the exact width wasn't indicated on the tyres, the Mondo is available in 28mm, 32mm, and 35mm sizes, and we reckon it's likely these riders were using the 32mm option.

(Sam Doll/ PaceUp Media)

For most of the year, Lidl-Trek riders have been seen riding prototype Pirelli tyres. However, a couple of months ago it was revealed that these were the P Zero Race TLR RS tyres. Yesterday's stage saw Lidl-Trek riders once again using unreleased tyres, unless, of course, there are just old stock...

So, it's clear that the peloton weren't happy to just risk it with regular road rubber for this brutal stage, that reduced some riders to carrying their bikes in sections; however, with Jonas Vingegaard puncturing and being forced to hop on teammate Jan Tratnik's bike for almost half of the stage, the modifications weren't a guarantee against mechanicals.

On the flip side of that, it's reassuring to know that the pros weren't concerned about wider tyres slowing them down, so you can be safe in the knowledge that running tyres up to and above 32mm won't make a noticeable difference to your average speeds, especially if the surface you're riding on isn't perfect... and let's be honest, a lot of British roads aren't.

Did you spot any other interesting tyre choices? Let us know in the comments as always.