“It’s an unnecessary risk”: Jonas Vingegaard joins Patrick Lefevere in criticising gravel and cobbled stages in Tour de France… but fans (and Pogačar) think otherwise

Chaos and drama in the dust — stage 9 of the Tour de France had loads of entertainment on offer for the fans as riders made their way through the dirt roads around Troyes in France. However even before the stage began, defending champion and two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard did not shy away from expressing his discontent with the inclusion of gravel — a sentiment that was shared by Patrick Lefevere, the controversial boss of Soudal Quick-Step.

Today’s stage saw the peloton start and finish at Troyes, with 14 gravel sectors to negotiate, covering 32.2km. It was eventually won by Total Energies’ Anthony Turgis, with Ineos Grenadiers’ British rider Tom Pidcock coming in second.

While there were no changes in the top five of the general classification, despite some epic racing on display, the stage was touted to hold the possibility of bringing in big shakeups, and in the process, bringing some major concerns to some riders, with Vingegaard one of them.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider shared his thoughts on the gravel stage before the race today, saying: “I have done a few [gravel] races in the past, it was quite some years ago… One time I was second in a gravel race! I also have bad memories from gravel races, so yeah I have a bit of both.”

When asked if he would have a gravel stage when designing the Tour, or whether the race organisers have gone too far, he replied: “I wouldn’t take gravel in, also the same with cobbles. I think it’s an unnecessary risk to take.”

Vingegaard was in fact faced with such a risk during the race, suffering a puncture and borrowing teammate Jan Tratnik’s bike to continue the race.

Meanwhile, the typically outspoken Patrick Lefevere, who called a fan “stupid” for creating an “unacceptable” situation that led to one of Quick-Step’s riders to crash and break three teeth before even the Tour began, declared himself as “anti-gravel”.

“I am happy to admit it: I am completely anti. I used to be against the Strade Bianche, but only an idiot never changes his mind. I can appreciate that race now. But gravel in the Tour? Nonsense, I think,” the Belgian boss wrote in weekly column for Het Nieuwsblad.

“Entertainment for the masses, bread and games. An image of Cadel Evans in the 2010 Giro is burned into my retina. He won the gravel stage then, but crossed the finish line with a caked-on gravel slurry that covered his entire face. Is that how we want to see the riders? The Tour rewards the most complete rider, but there are limits to that.”

He added: “For me: no gravel, no climb that is so steep that you need a mountain bike gear for it and no cobblestones either. I don't have to convince anyone that I am a big fan of Paris-Roubaix, but you shouldn't send a Tour peloton over that.

“I understand that ASO (the Tour organiser) is concerned about too many 'transition stages' and that the youth might find sprint stages a bit boring. But the remedy is not the funfair of a Tour peloton on gravel.”

However, it wasn’t just Tadej Pogačar, the current leader of the general classification, who was at odds with this opinion, but to some extent Lefevere’s own rider and making his Tour debut, Remco Evenepoel as well.

The world time trial champion told the Belgian media: “I’m looking forward to the stage, but I'm also a bit nervous. I can’t wait to discover those gravel roads, and at the same time, I know that anything can happen. All of the GC riders have to be careful not to lose time.

“I know all the sectors. I’ve explored the most difficult ones, and, to be honest, I'm a fan of them. We'll see how it turns out. It will depend on the leading group and on whether there are really strong riders up front, or not.

“In any case, I have the impression that tomorrow's stage will be one of the most watched sporting events of the year.”

Pogačar also dismissed claims that gravel stages don’t deserve to be in the Tour, saying: “There are always these questions – ‘Is this stage right in or not in the Tour?’ I’m not the one to ask, I need to race it, whether it's there or not. It's just another obstacle in the Tour de France. Like every other stage, a lot of other things can happen. You have to be ready from start to finish. It can get complicated in the race.”

Meanwhile, fans were jubilant after the stage today, especially for the gravel sections which made a comeback after the fourth stage of the 2022 edition, once again providing spectacular racing.

