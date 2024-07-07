Condolence ride to honour André Drege set to replace final stage of Tour of Austria, after Norwegian pro cyclist's death

The Tour of Austria's final stage has been cancelled after André Drege, a 25-year-old Norwegian cyclist, reportedly set to join WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla in 2025, died after crashing on a high-speed descent in yesterday's penultimate stage. The stage has instead been replaced with a neutralised memorial ride to honour his father's wish.

The news sent the cycling world into a state of shock yesterday evening as the tour organisers confirmed that Drege, who was racing for Team Coop-Repsol and was part of the breakaway, had crashed at speed on the mountainous 151km fourth stage of the race from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals in the Austrian Alps.

The race organisers announced this morning that the final stage of the race won't be contested at the wish of his family and team, instead replacing it with a condolence ride to Patscherkofel, preceded by a minute's silence at the start in Kufstein.

After the wishes of André’s father and closest family, his teammates and the entire team, a memorial ride will be held today. This gives the cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what happened and to honour André Drege’s memory. For André, forever in our hearts❤️ pic.twitter.com/Scy41SOaS3 — Team Coop - Repsol (@TeamCoopRepsol) July 7, 2024

Tour of Austria Director Thomas Pupp said: "Together with the sporting directors and riders of the teams, we have decided not to ride today's stage and instead to hold a neutralised condolence ride in memory of André Drege.

"The memorial ride was the express wish of André's father, his team- mates and his entire team. It gives the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what happened and to honour André Drege's memory. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with Andre's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time."

> “An awful day for cycling”: Norwegian pro cyclist André Drege dies after crash on descent at Tour of Austria

Details of the crash are still unclear, however, it was confirmed that a rescue helicopter attended the scene with local police reported to be investigating the incident.

Confirming the horrible news, the Tour of Austria said: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of André Drege. On Saturday 6th July following a very serious crash during the descent of the Großglockner at stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, André crashed and sustained severe injuries.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones, his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time."

A moment of silence for André Drege...🙏🏻 💔#SibiuTour pic.twitter.com/UgFhgnuMQO — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) July 7, 2024

The team also added that Drege's family had requested privacy as they mourned their loss and requested that their wished be respected.

Slovenian rider Jaka Primožič, who was the only other rider in the breakaway along with Drege, expressed his sorrow about Drege's passing in an Instagram story.

"As the only witness I can't explain how devastated I am. This should never happen. A crash which was nobody's fault. I would give everything to change something so that wouldn't have happened."

"My thoughts are with his team and family. Rest in peace, may the cycling heaven be nice to you. I can't say that I knew you but we shared the same passion and I will continue so with carrying you in my heart forever," the 25-year-old cyclist who currently rides for UCI Continental team Hrinkow Advarics added.

The current yellow jersey in Tour de France Tadej Pogačar was informed about the tragic development after finishing yesterday's stage in Dijon. He said: "It's really, really devastating... My thoughts go to his family and all [his] closest friends and the organisers of the Tour of Austria as well as all the riders there.

"I must say that I'm still a bit in shock right now. It's just tough to process what happened and it's really sad to hear this.

"We have a pretty cool job, but it's really dangerous most of the time. But sometimes we don't appreciate what we have... We really need to — all the cycling community and all the people doing bike racing — we need to be careful about each other and take care of everybody around you to have a good time on the bike together."

Andre Drege (UCI)

Drege joined the Continental team in 2021 after a successful stint in the U23 ranks, and had started 2024 in stellar form, winning seven races, including the overall titles at the Tour of Rhodes and South Aegan Tour. He finished in the top ten of the opening two stages of the Tour of Austria this week.

The Norwegian’s superb season led to unconfirmed reports that he was set to move to the WorldTour in 2025, after signing a contract with the Australian Jayco-AlUla team.

Since his passing a number of other riders, cycling teams and organisations have come forward to pay their respects to Drege.

The news of Drege's death comes just one year after Bahrain Victorious' Gino Mäder died in similarly ominous circumstances, as the 26-year-old Swiss cyclist was involved in a very high-speed crash on a descent towards the end of stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Gino Mader at Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 6 (CorVos/SWpix)

Mäder's death was described as a "terrible blow to the whole cycling community" by UCI President David Lappartient, with Tour de Suisse race director adding: "We’re all devastated – the organisers, the teams, the riders, everybody. What happened is really terrible and it’s difficult for me to speak because Gino was a wonderful person who didn’t deserve to leave this world in this way."