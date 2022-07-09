Support road.cc

Tour de France pro bikes you can buy yourself – from Trek, Cannondale, Canyon, Merida & Wilier

Check out team edition models that are available to buy… as long as you have a shedload of cash
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Sat, Jul 09, 2022 12:10

First Published Jul 9, 2022

0

The Tour de France is well underway and here are some of the team bikes that you can buy yourself – as long as you’re willing and able to drop a whole lot of money on a new bike. 

Brands often sell more affordable versions of bikes that sponsored teams ride, with spec downgrades to make price points, but that's not what we're covering here. No, these bikes are either virtually identical to those ridden in the Tour or ones with just a few differences. Essentially, they're of a similar level.

Sometimes there will be differences in components. A race team might have a deal with a certain wheel brand, for example, while the bike brand has commercial reasons for speccing product from a different company.

We’ve stuck with bikes that are finished in team livery or at least the same colours used by the relevant team rather than including models in standard finishes that just happen to be ridden by pro teams. If team colours don’t interest you, all of the framesets shown here come in other finishes too. 

Every frameset that you see in the Tour de France is commercially available (or it will be soon) – that's one of the rules. Even if a bike brand doesn't offer a complete bike built up with the same components used by a particular team, you could put together a copy of anything ridden by the pros... if you have enough cash. 

Here are bikes you can get your hands on that are the closest to those ridden by the pros at the Tour de France.

Trek-Segafredo: Trek Madone SLR 9 eTap Gen 7 £13,800 and Trek Emonda SLR 9 eTap £11,600 

2023 Trek Madone SLR9 eTap_23_37420_B_Primary (1)

Trek’s brand new Madone (above), which the US brand bills as its “fastest road race bike ever”, features IsoFlow technology – a huge hole in the seat tube, essentially – that’s said to provide an aerodynamic benefit and save weight.

Trek-Segafredo use SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets, Bontrager wheels, and Pirelli tyres, all of which are found on this bike. These bikes are built to order.

2022 Trek Emonda SLR9 Disc Etap

The Trek Emonda SLR (above) – the lightweight road bike in the range – also comes in Trek-Segafredo livery and a similar build, although it’s out of stock in every size on Trek’s website.

Astana Qazaqstan Team: Wilier Filante SLR €11,300 and Wilier 0 SLR €11,300

2022 Wilier Filante Astana (1)

The Wilier Filante SLR aero road bike (above) and the lightweight Wilier 0 SLR (below) are each available in gorgeous Astana Qazaqstan Team finishes, as well as various other paint jobs. They’re both available in several different component specs with prices starting at €8,400. 

2022 Wilier Zero SLR Astana (1)

A build including Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 – the groupset used by Astana Qazaqstan – will set you back €11,300. That includes a Prologo saddle, which is what the Astana boys use, although you’ll get Wilier’s own wheels whereas the team bikes are fitted with Corima. That aside, this setup is close to the one you’ll see ridden in the Tour de France.

Bahrain Victorious: Merida Reacto Team £8,500 and Merida Scultura Team £8,000 

2022 Merica Reacto Team

Merida offers both its Reacto aero road bike (above) and Scultura lightweight road bike (below) in Bahrain Victorious finishes. 

The specs are extremely close to those used by the pros with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Vision wheels, Continental tyres, and Prologo saddles. 

2022 Merida Scultura Team (1)

The Scultura Team comes with a Merida handlebar and stem whereas Bahrain Victorious use FSA/Vision products, but that’s about the only significant deviation.

EF Education-EasyPost: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Team Edition Price: to be confirmed

2023 Cannondale Rapha Palace Tour de France - 2.jpeg

The most distinctive bikes in this year’s Tour de France peloton are EF Education-EasyPost’s Rapha and Palace Skateboards special edition Cannondales with finishes from doctorbobby

Cannondale says that the designs, which also feature on the bikes that the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women’s team will ride in the Tour de France Femmes, represent “the bold thinking and achievements of women in the sport”.

The Rapha and Palace Skateboards special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo frame will soon be available to buy, although the on-sale date and retail price have yet to be confirmed.

Alpecin-Fenix: Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc Di2 Alpecin-Deceuninck £8,699

2022 Alpecin Fenix Canyon Aeroad

Canyon offers its Aeroad CFR Disc Di2 in a Alpecin-Deceuninck finish. As the name suggests, it’s built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, which is what the team riders use.

The bike you can buy is specced with DT Swiss wheels and a Rotor Aldhu24 chainset whereas the pros are on Shimano all the way.

Movistar: Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc eTap Movistar £8,499 

2022 Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc eTapMovistar

Canyon also offers its Aeroad CFR Disc in a Movistar finish and a SRAM Red eTap build, including the power meter. This is the groupset used by the Spanish team.

The replica bike gets DT Swiss wheels, though, whereas Zipp supplies Movistar. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

