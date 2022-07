Highway Code changes going well — even in a bike lane you're never safe; Tell us you cycle with a pic; "Up against extra-terrestrials"; Lotto-Soudal pro's Sagan impression is undefeated; Police investigate spate of 60 bike thefts + more on the live blog

I'm sure our Netherlands-based readers might take issue with the idea of bike riders never being fully safe in a cycle lane...however, unfortunately this is still the sort of 'infra' (and accompanying standard of driving) popping up across our island...

I reckon @theJeremyVine might need to hold on to that camera a little bit longer (not far from Hammersmith Broadway) @HF_Cycling @TfL pic.twitter.com/ugYLifkeum — Adam Khan (@adamkhancan) July 7, 2022

So not too far from the "transformed" Hammersmith gyratory then...

> Hammersmith gyratory "transformed" to make cycling safer and easier

Jeremy Vine spotted this vid and asked: "What part of 'give way' do so many drivers not understand? Is the word 'give' causing problems, or is it the word 'way'? Or the combination?"

Worth noting it's a situation explicitly outlined in those incredibly well-communicated Highway Code changes...