“It’s hard to say what I feel about Wout without swearing”: Brad Wiggins drops f-bomb on live TV; Wout storms to epic solo win; ‘Cyclist tally’ decal pops up again; Geraint’s gilet challenge; Hammersmith gyratory “transformed” + more on the live blog

Now that’s how you end a run of second places.

After seeing three different riders pip him to the win on each of the Tour de France’s opening three stages, Wout van Aert made no mistake this time around – as the yellow jersey and his Jumbo-Visma team tore the race to shreds on the Côté du Cap Blanc-Nez, before the Belgian superstar soloed off into the distance to seal a stunning victory.

Wout van Aert's last six stage results at the Tour de France: 1-1-2-2-2-1 — Edward Pickering (@EdwardPickering) July 5, 2022

The punchy 900-metre climb, stationed just under 11 kilometres from the finish of stage four in Calais, was used as a springboard for a devastating attack by Jumbo-Visma who, under the impetus of Nathan Van Hooydonck and Tiesj Benoot, swiftly decimated the peloton, with only Ineos Grenadiers leaders Adam Yates, Dani Martínez and Geraint Thomas initially able to keep with the blistering pace.

Such was the ferocity of the attack that by the time Van Aert took up the mantle from Benoot, only his teammate Jonas Vingegaard and Yates could hold the wheel.

Behind, Thomas, Martínez and even Jumbo-Visma’s designated GC man Primož Roglič were beginning to suffer, while Tadej Pogačar, Romain Bardet and Aleksandr Vlasov were even further back, having failed to anticipate the initial attack.

One more acceleration towards the top and – in what turned out to be a tactical coup for Jumbo-Visma even as their leaders were scattered to the winds under their own pressure – Van Aert was on his own.

Spectacular from Van Aert. Attack like that when wearing yellow outside the high mountains? Very very rare. Merckx at Orleans 1974 is one. Hinault in Paris 1979 (a two man attack). But it’s beyond the “average” maillot jaune — William Fotheringham (@willfoth) July 5, 2022

Then, the yellow jersey, after briefly surveying the lay of the land, simply put his head down and turned in a ride for the ages.

Even as the peloton and most of the sprinters’ teams regrouped on the descent into Calais, the imperious 27-year-old increased his advantage to almost half a minute.

While the gap started to come down in the final two kilometres, in truth Van Aert never really looked like being caught.

Questionable sponsor-mandated celebration aside (your mileage may vary), by blowing the biggest race in the world apart, the yellow jersey – described as “half human, half motor” by Roglič after the stage – once again submitted his claim to being the best bike rider on the planet.

And I doubt many would argue against him.