Carnage of Tour de France Roubaix stage: Shocking fan footage shows Daniel Oss crash into spectator; On yer bike!; Drama made for Netflix + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander has just about recovered from live blogging yesterday's Roubaix stage... today we'll, of course, have stage six coverage plus (hopefully) plenty of other stuff from the world of cycling...
Thu, Jul 07, 2022 09:05
09:57
"I decided to attack just to avoid crashes": Alberto Bettiol 'explains' strange tactics

Here's what Bettiol had to say this morning...

He was slightly less apologetic when talking to CyclingTips last night: "I was feeling really good. I decided to attack just to avoid crashes and because I had two strong [teammates] in the front. From the car they told me not to go full gas because it was still a long way but I felt really, really good today but unfortunately I had a flat tyre later on but I have good feedback from today's stage."

In another interview he added: "Tadej told me 'let's go, Alberto! I told him I can't pull too much because I have two guys in the front, I just wanted to break the peloton."

That's that explained...sort of...

09:37
Drama made for Netflix: Alberto Bettiol rides AGAINST his own team

One of the stranger incidents on yesterday's stage led to this tweet from EF Education-EasyPost team boss Jonathan Vaughters...

The incident? Alberto Bettiol, a teammate of Neilson Powless and Magnus Cort — both up the road in with a chance of the stage win and Powless potentially riding into yellow — appeared very pally with Tadej Pogačar, rode to the front, checked Pog was on his wheel, then put the hammer down.

No, we're not sure why...

Anyway, Simon Clarke won the stage, Powless missed out on yellow by 13 seconds to Wout van Aert who keeps the jersey for another day, and Netflix have some drama to get their teeth into...

09:24
07:48
Carnage of Roubaix Tour de France stage: Shocking fan footage shows Daniel Oss crash into spectator

Stay. Off. The. Road. 

At Roubaix (or the Tour equivalent) every rider will get back on the team bus with a story to tell: a puncture, a crash, a near miss. But due to the spread out nature of the day most of these incidents happen away from the TV cameras and go unseen.

However, roadside spectator Victor Loy captured the moment TotalEnergies' Daniel Oss, skirting the non-cobbled dirt, found his path blocked by a fan and collided violently into a young spectator, causing himself, the Bora-hansgrohe rider following and Michael Gogl third-wheel (who abandoned the race due to his injuries) to crash. 

Overnight, Oss joined Gogl in abandoning from the race, his team saying: "Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilisation for a few weeks."

Tour de France stage five crash (screenshot Twitter video/ Victor Loy)

In the carnage, Oss' battered bike lies saddle-less on the cobbles, while another spectator holds the missing saddle...

Tour de France stage five crash (screenshot Twitter video/ Victor Loy)
Tour de France stage five crash (screenshot Twitter video/ Victor Loy)

Also largely unseen by the TV cameras was the fall that brought Primož Roglič down. We saw the TV moto pass the roundabout, seemingly dragging the protective hay bale into the road, before the group, including Caleb Ewan who we did see fall, struggled to get around safely.

Roglič was slightly behind Ewan, but this roadside snap shows the impact which left him putting his own shoulder back in place at the side of the road...

"I couldn't put it back in on the road," A quite unbelievably matter-of-fact Rog told reporters afterwards. "So I needed to sit on a chair of a spectator to use a technique to pull my arm down and put it back in."  

A couple of days recovery? Of course not, straight back to it...

08:27
On yer bike!
