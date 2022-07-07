Carnage of Tour de France Roubaix stage: Shocking fan footage shows Daniel Oss crash into spectator; On yer bike!; Drama made for Netflix + more on the live blog

Stay. Off. The. Road.
At Roubaix (or the Tour equivalent) every rider will get back on the team bus with a story to tell: a puncture, a crash, a near miss. But due to the spread out nature of the day most of these incidents happen away from the TV cameras and go unseen.
However, roadside spectator Victor Loy captured the moment TotalEnergies' Daniel Oss, skirting the non-cobbled dirt, found his path blocked by a fan and collided violently into a young spectator, causing himself, the Bora-hansgrohe rider following and Michael Gogl third-wheel (who abandoned the race due to his injuries) to crash.
Overnight, Oss joined Gogl in abandoning from the race, his team saying: "Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilisation for a few weeks."
In the carnage, Oss' battered bike lies saddle-less on the cobbles, while another spectator holds the missing saddle...
Also largely unseen by the TV cameras was the fall that brought Primož Roglič down. We saw the TV moto pass the roundabout, seemingly dragging the protective hay bale into the road, before the group, including Caleb Ewan who we did see fall, struggled to get around safely.
Roglič was slightly behind Ewan, but this roadside snap shows the impact which left him putting his own shoulder back in place at the side of the road...
"I couldn't put it back in on the road," A quite unbelievably matter-of-fact Rog told reporters afterwards. "So I needed to sit on a chair of a spectator to use a technique to pull my arm down and put it back in."
A couple of days recovery? Of course not, straight back to it...