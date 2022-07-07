Carnage of Tour de France Roubaix stage: Shocking fan footage shows Daniel Oss crash into spectator; On yer bike!; Drama made for Netflix + more on the live blog

Alberto Bettiol about yesterday’s tactics: “In the end, I made a mistake and I said sorry to Neilson.” #TDF2022 — Andy McGrath (@Andymcgra) July 7, 2022

Here's what Bettiol had to say this morning...

He was slightly less apologetic when talking to CyclingTips last night: "I was feeling really good. I decided to attack just to avoid crashes and because I had two strong [teammates] in the front. From the car they told me not to go full gas because it was still a long way but I felt really, really good today but unfortunately I had a flat tyre later on but I have good feedback from today's stage."

In another interview he added: "Tadej told me 'let's go, Alberto! I told him I can't pull too much because I have two guys in the front, I just wanted to break the peloton."

That's that explained...sort of...